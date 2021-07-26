Farnley and Townville move clear at the top of the Bradford League

Jack Hughes of Townville whips off a bail to run out Shahban Raheem of Hanging Heaton for one run. Picture: Steve Riding.

Townville were indebted to captain Jack Hughes, who made 95 in their 207-6 as they won by four wickets at a weakened Hanging Heaton, while New Farnley lost four wickets in chasing down just 83 for victory at Wrenthorpe.

Elsewhere, Pudsey St Lawrence enjoyed a 39-run victory over Batley at Mount Pleasant.

James Smith’s 75 was the highlight in Pudsey’s innings of 219 all out and Batley were then reduced to 180 all out as Archie Scott took 4-68 and Josh Priestley 3-15.

Ben Kohler-Cadmore of Hanging Heaton who scored 58 against Townville. Picture: Steve Riding.

Second-from-bottom Morley slipped to a two-wicket defeat to Methley at Little Church Lane. Replying to Morley’s total of 178, Methley reached the winning post at 179-8 thanks to an unbeaten knock of 59 from Yasir Ali.

The division’s other match saw Bradford and Bingley ease to a 54-run victory over Cleckheaton.

Aire-Wharfe League leaders Saltaire made it four straight wins by thrashing Horsforth, making 362-4, with opener Danish Hussain (139) and Jibrael Malik (128no) adding 233 for the fourth wicket.

Horsforth were dismissed for 144, with spinner Mustashan Ali Shah taking 7-40.

Alex Atkinson of Otley slumps as he is caught by Beckwithshaw wicketkeeper Miles Buller for five off the bowling of Joe Holderness. Picture: Steve Riding.

Elsewhere in Division One, second-placed Otley defeated Beckwithshaw by four wickets, Burley-in-Wharfedale saw off North Leeds by seven wickets, Rawdon crushed Addingham by 136 runs, Bilton comfortably beat Olicanian by 101 runs and Collingham and Linton defeated Ilkley by 32 runs.

Pool batsman Will Pallister is caught by Addingham wicketkeeper Ben Brearley for 29 off the bowling of Ted Haggas in the Waddilove Cup semi-final on Sunday. Picture: Steve Riding.