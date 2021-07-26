Farnley and Townville move clear at the top of the Bradford League
With Woodlands’ game against Farsley called off due to Covid-19 restrictions, leaders New Farnley and Townville cashed in to move clear of the Bradford side at the top of the Bradford League Premier Division.
Townville were indebted to captain Jack Hughes, who made 95 in their 207-6 as they won by four wickets at a weakened Hanging Heaton, while New Farnley lost four wickets in chasing down just 83 for victory at Wrenthorpe.
Elsewhere, Pudsey St Lawrence enjoyed a 39-run victory over Batley at Mount Pleasant.
James Smith’s 75 was the highlight in Pudsey’s innings of 219 all out and Batley were then reduced to 180 all out as Archie Scott took 4-68 and Josh Priestley 3-15.
Second-from-bottom Morley slipped to a two-wicket defeat to Methley at Little Church Lane. Replying to Morley’s total of 178, Methley reached the winning post at 179-8 thanks to an unbeaten knock of 59 from Yasir Ali.
The division’s other match saw Bradford and Bingley ease to a 54-run victory over Cleckheaton.
Aire-Wharfe League leaders Saltaire made it four straight wins by thrashing Horsforth, making 362-4, with opener Danish Hussain (139) and Jibrael Malik (128no) adding 233 for the fourth wicket.
Horsforth were dismissed for 144, with spinner Mustashan Ali Shah taking 7-40.
Elsewhere in Division One, second-placed Otley defeated Beckwithshaw by four wickets, Burley-in-Wharfedale saw off North Leeds by seven wickets, Rawdon crushed Addingham by 136 runs, Bilton comfortably beat Olicanian by 101 runs and Collingham and Linton defeated Ilkley by 32 runs.