Fans handed chance to meet Leeds Chiefs’ players for first time

FANS will get their first chance to meet Leeds Chiefs’ coach and players when the club holds its official shirt launch on Saturday night.

Chris Sykes, left, and Sam Zajac, seen in action for Billingham and Whitely Bay last season, will be playing alongside one another for Leeds Cheifs during the 2019-20 NIHL National season. Picture courtesy of Colin Lawson.

There are just 10 days until the Chiefs’ inaugural season starts in the newly-formed NIHL National when they head south to take on Yorkshire rivals, Sheffield Steeldogs.

Support has been growing throughout the summer for the city’s newest sporting venture, although fans will have to wait until November to see their team on home ice at Elland Road due to delays in the construction of the rink.

It’s a great opportunity for fans to meet the players before the season starts and to get an idea of what we’re looking to do in the coming months. Heather McDermott, Planet Ice Leeds.

But to whet their appetite ahead of the season opener at Ice Sheffield on Sunday, September 15, supporters can meet and greet the team at Leeds city centre bar The Liquorist, in Greek Street, from 7pm onwards.

Most of the players previously announced as having signed up for the 2019-20 campaign will be present at the event, along with player-coach Sam Zajac and two new players who will be unveiled on the night.

The three different team jerseys to be worn by the Chiefs this season will also be revealed for the first time, with fans able to place their order.

Heather McDermott, business development manager for rink owners, Planet Ice Leeds, said the event would be an ideal chance for fans to meet who they will be cheering on the ice over the coming months.

“We will be launching the three different shirts that we’ll be wearing during the season that people can order on the night,” said McDermott.

“There will also be an opportunity of being able to access the own and loan scheme for the players’ jerseys.

“That means fans can choose their player in which of the three strips they want and then ‘loan’ that jersey back for the season, at the end of which it will be presented back to them by the player.

“Most of the players we have signed already will be there, as well as Sam, plus we will be unveiling two more signings on the night.

“It’s a great opportunity for fans to meet the players before the season starts and to get an idea of what we’re looking to do in the coming months.”

Import forward Radek Meidl, who last season played for Milton Keynes Lightning in the Elite League, won’t arrive in the UK until early next week, with the club’s other import signing being unveiled around the same time.