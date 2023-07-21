The Yorkshire franchise have managed to lure Geva Mentor CBE, one of the sport’s biggest names and a two-time former world player of the year, to the club for their fourth season in the sport’s elite tier.

Mentor, a goal keeper, is returning to play in the UK after spending over a decade in the ANZ Championship and Suncorp Super Netball.

Now 38, Mentor made her Roses debut in 2000 and represented England at six Commonwealth Games – including as part of the victorious 2018 squad on the Gold Coast - and five World Cups.

Enjoying her craft: England Roses legend Geva Mentor will play in her 12th major tournament this summer before joining Leeds Rhinos. (Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images for Netball Australia)

The World Cup in South Africa later this month will be her sixth.

Mentor said of her move to Leeds: “I am super delighted to announce that I will be coming back to play in Super League.

“I am excited that I will now be moving up north, and this southern lass will be playing for Leeds Rhinos. There are a few things that have drawn me to the club, not only to play under the coaching of Liana Leota but also to help grow the sport in Yorkshire.

“I can’t wait to be able to connect back to the community, meet the team and get settled into my new club and play in Super League.”

Geva Mentor of England is a huge signing for Leeds Rhinos (Picture: Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

The Bournemouth-born player began her career with Team Bath, before testing herself in Australia for the first time with Adelaide Thunderbirds where she played for three seasons. She returned to the UK to play for Surrey Storm, but since 2010 she has been competing in Australia, firstly playing for the Melbourne Vixens for six seasons.

She was named the World’s Best Netballer in 2015 and 2017.

Liana Leota, Leeds Rhinos Netball head coach said: “This is a huge signing for Leeds Rhinos. It’s not just what Geva brings on the court but off it too.

"Her presence and the legacy she has created will have a big impact on our team and community.

Geva Mentor playing for Collingwood Magpies in the Super Netball in Australia (Picture: Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

"I have enjoyed working with Geva at the Roses and we connected over conversations about our role in growing our own community, our passion to help inspire the next generation and to build our franchise.“On the court, her wealth of experience and knowledge will be hugely valuable. Geva is able to implement defensive structures effectively and drive high standards because of the experience she has, playing against and with some of the best players in the world every week.

"Her leadership and ability to connect and communicate well with others will also help nurture our defenders and team.