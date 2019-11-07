Elwazir aiming to end year-long frustration at Chelmsford

Elwazir winning The Smarkets British EBF 'Confined' Novice Stakes at Sandown in June last year. PIC: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Owen Burrows’ four-year-old colt won his first two races in the summer of 2018 but little has gone right in just four races since those outings.

However, he did run well when second to Fox Tal at Doncaster in September but got stuck in the mud when fifth of six to Air Pilot at Goodwood on his latest outing.

The son of Frankel now tries an artificial surface for the first time in public but that should not be an issue and he is taken to reward the patience of connections.

Bullfinch made eye-catching late progress on his racecourse bow over six and a half furlongs on heavy ground at Newbury and can reap the benefit in the Bet At totesport.com Novice Stakes.

Roger Charlton’s beautifully-bred colt will know more about what is required and the slight step up to seven furlongs can only be a positive.

Hareem Queen opened her account at the third attempt at Southwell recently by four and a half lengths and the Karl Burke-trained filly can follow-up in the Betway Supporting Responsible Gambling Handicap at Southwell.

She won in really good style on her comeback after beginning her career with two starts in the spring.

A mark of 78 does not seem harsh for her handicap debut.

Silver Forever looked good when making a winning debut over the smaller obstacles at Chepstow and can confirm that impression in the CSP Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury.

Trainer Paul Nicholls would not have had her fully tuned up for that race – her first since March – and the lightly-raced five-year-old will have learned a lot.

Beakstown made a pleasing debut over fences when runner-up to Sam Spinner at Wetherby last month and can go one better in the KKA-Highpoint Beginners’ Chase.

Though he was a beaten odds-on favourite that day, it was not a bad effort from a horse that had last been seen pulling up in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Dan Skelton’s six-year-old can only improve for that first effort and while he faces Nicky Henderson’s Champ, he has race fitness on his side.

The Bay Birch can take her winning run to four by grabbing the Listed spoils in the BDN Construction Lt Bud Booth Mares’ Chase Final at Market Rasen.

The eight-year-old has been a revelation for the Matt Sheppard stable as she has come through the ranks in style and answered every call.

After lifting decent prizes on her last two starts at Haydock in April and at Chepstow in October, following a summer break, The Bay Birch can gain her biggest success to date.

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

CHELMSFORD: 4.25 Bullfinch (treble), 4.55 Taste The Nectar, 5.25 Letscrackon, 5.55 ELWAZIR (NAP), 6.25 Sparklealot, 6.55 The Gill Brothers, 7.25 Spirited Guest, 7.55 The Lacemaker.

MARKET RASEN: 1.05 Timetochill, 1.40 Marilyn Monroe, 2.15 The Bay Birch, 2.45 Sojourn, 3.20 Our Uncle Pat, 3.50 Oxwich Bay.

NEWBURY: 12.55 Cosmeapolitan, 1.30 Steal A March, 2.05 Beakstown, 2.35 Silver Forever (next best), 3.10 Robin The Raven, 3.40 Air Navigator, 4.15 Cadzand.

SEDGEFIELD: 1.15 Calliope, 1.50 Tabou Beach Boy, 2.25 Late Date, 2.55 Tango Boy, 3.30 Jolie Crickette, 4.00 Summer Lightening.