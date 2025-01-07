Eggborough footballers in the myx with Banks Group backing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A successful North Yorkshire community football team has made a fresh start this season with the help of a £500 grant from development firm the Banks Group.

Myxology Football Club brings together players from Eggborough and Pontefract, and competes in the Wakefield & District Sunday League.

The recently renamed team, which previously played as Eggborough Eagles, recorded a perfect season last year, winning all 22 of its games to win the league title and promotion to the League’s Premiership 2 tier.

It plays its home games this season at the Just Football Academy in Pontefract and is using the money provided by the Banks Group to help cover its ground hire and pitch maintenance costs.

Myxology Football Club

Ryan Beckett, manager at Myxology FC, says: "Playing our matches at the Just Football Academy means we have access to a really professional set up, which will hopefully encourage more and better players to consider joining the club, but there are obviously costs involved in basing ourselves here.

“The support that the Banks Group has given us couldn’t have come at a better time and it’s given us a real boost as we play our first season under our new name.”

The Banks Group is the business behind plans for the development of an integrated extension to the west of Eggborough, which would offer new low carbon homes, enhanced local transport links, a new primary school and nursery, assisted living units, new areas of accessible public open space, other local services and a range of environmental benefits.

Jamilah Hassan, community relations manager at the Banks Group, adds: “A lot of time and effort goes into running a successful community sports club like Myxology FC, and we’re very pleased to be helping them enter a new era with confidence.”

The Banks Community Fund provides grants for community groups and voluntary organisations in the vicinity of Banks Group projects.

Anyone from a community close to a Banks Group project who is interested in applying for funding from the Banks Community Fund should contact the company via the enquiry form on its website (www.banksgroup.co.uk/contact-us/) to find out if their group or project is eligible.