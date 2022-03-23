Ebanie Bridges: Who is the Australian boxer and Leeds United fan fighting for the IBF bantamweight title on Josh Warrington's undercard?

LAST TIME: Ebanie Bridges was on the undercard for Josh Warrington's rematch with Mauricio Lara at Headingley in September. Picture: Getty Images.

The 35-year-old forms part of an exciting undercard, with her bout one of three world title contests at the Leeds Arena on Saturday night. Warrington will face Martinez in the main event for the IBF featherweight title while Maxi Hughes will defend his IBO lightweight title against Ryan Walsh.

Bridges was involved in the undercard action for Josh Warrington's rematch with Mauricio Lara in September at Headingley. She was well supported on the night as she claimed a points win over Mailys Gangloff after a gruelling contest.

The 35-year-old was born in New South Wales, Australia and was a competitive bodybuilder before taking up boxing.

Between 2016 and 2018, she amassed an amateur record of 26 wins and 4 defeats before she made her professional debut in February 2019. She won her the Australian super-bantamweight title in March 2021 with a unanimous decision win over Carol Earl

Bridges got her first world title shot as she was a late replacement to face Shannon Courtenay for the vacant WBA female bantamweight title in April 2021. After 10 rounds, Bridges lost the fight via a unanimous decision.

That is the only loss of her professional career with Bridges winning seven of her eight fights in the paid ranks. Her popularity in the UK has continued to rise since facing Courtenay for the WBA title in London last year. Saturday's contest will be her fourth in England and her second in Leeds.

Prior to becoming a professional fighter, Bridges qualified as a maths teacher and has a Master's degree in Teaching as well as a Bachelor's in Maths.

EBANIE BRIDGES: Will be in action at the Leeds Arena on Saturday night. Picture: Getty Images.

Bridges says Leeds is a home away from home for her and that she feels a "special connection" with the city.

“Leeds as a whole, the football club, the city, the people, have a special place in my heart," she said following her first fight in Leeds last year.

“To walk out at Headingley with such a huge reception of fans, ‘my people’, was unbelievable. It is definitely my adopted city and I feel such a special connection with Leeds.

“The locals and fans have taken me in as one of their own. Everywhere I went I was welcomed with open arms and love, which was so surreal.