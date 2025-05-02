Dual Champion Flat Jockey, Paul Hanagan, meets with Yorkshire Air Ambulance team to launch innovative fundraising partnership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Esteemed former dual champion flat Jockey and Director of Racing at The Good Racing Company, Paul Hanagan, visited Yorkshire Air Ambulance HQ at Nostell Air Support Unit near Wakefield last week.

Paul has selected Yorkshire Air Ambulance as his charity partner for his first ever ownership syndicate, called Hanagan & Co. Hanagan met with members of Yorkshire Air Ambulance to understand more about how the emergency medical service responds to over 1,700 incidents per year, many of which include racing or riding injuries.

Paul got a tour of one of the helicopters, and was shown the on board medical and operational equipment by pilot Josh Adams. He also met with Helicopter Emergency Medical Services Paramedic, Chris Gibbins, who explained how the team are required to bring specialist emergency care to the scene of accidents.

Paul says: “I’ve long admired Yorkshire Air Ambulance. They have treated some good friends of mine over the years, for which I’m very grateful. It was an easy decision of mine to partner with them for my new fundraising syndicate, and meeting some of their highly skilled medical team and sitting inside one of their helicopters was a real thrill.”

Paul Hanagan is shown around the Yorkshire Air Ambulance helicopter

“You need a cool head in racing, but what Yorkshire Air Ambulance do on a daily basis is exceptional. Learning more about some of the disasters they have flown into makes me admire the team there all the more.”

Paul also met with Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s Director of Aviation, Steve Waudby, who explained how the service operates, is funded and some of the regular challenges it faces.

The Hanagan & Co ownership syndicate is the fifth charity partnership to launch under The Good Racing Company, who are behind the successful horses for causes for Rob Burrow and various Motor Neurone Diseases, as well as injured jockey Graham Lee. To date it has raised nearly £200,000 for MND causes.

The Hanagan & Co ownership syndicate invites the public to buy a share in Havana Oaks, a promising 2-year-old filly with a sprinter’s action and touch of class. It is the first opportunity racing enthusiasts have had to co-own a horse with a former dual champion flat Jockey.

Paul Hanagan (top) and Phil Hawthorne from The Good Racing Company visited YAA last week

Paul hand picked Havana Oaks. She’s from the sire Havana Grey, who is proving to be one of the best young stallions in the world, having 22 stakes winners from only three crops of foals, and the stallion of The Good Racing Company’s very own superstar, Alfa Kellenic. Havana Oaks’ dam, Renaissant won as a two-year-old and was placed six times.

Paul, who became Director of Racing at The Good Racing Company in August 2023 continues: “I’m really excited to finally launch my own ownership syndicate. I’ve been waiting for the right time and the right horse and now everything seems to have fallen into place with Havana Oaks. I’m feeling confident she’s going to perform well.

“Havana Oaks is appropriately named after her sire, Havana Grey, and one of the biggest wins of my career, The English Oaks at Epsom, on Taghrooda. With a lineage like that how can we go wrong?”

Phil Hawthorne, founder of The Good Racing Company says: “My aim is to build a community that enjoys thrill of race horse ownership and all of the drama that comes with it, whilst helping the causes that matter most to people. The partnership with Yorkshire Air Ambulance is our fifth charity partnership and we have high hopes that we’ll be able to make regular donations to support their vital work.”

Ownerships to the Hanagan & Co ownership syndicate can be purchased for £49 inc VAT from the website thegoodracing.co.

Owners get regular racing updates from Paul, a unique membership pack which includes a photo of Havana Oaks, a thank you letter from Paul and a certificate of ownership, a lapel badge and car sticker. Owners are also given the opportunity to attend stable experiences, VIP race days and networking events, the first of which is Sunday May 4.