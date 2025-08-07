Doncaster saddles up for Hidden Horseshoe Hunt to win Betfred St Leger Festival tickets

As we edge closer to the iconic 2025 Betfred St Leger festival, Doncaster Racecourse has launched a citywide search in partnership with local businesses. The challenge gives locals the chance to win tickets to Leger Saturday and witness the drama and excitement of the St Leger Stakes – the grand finale of the oldest classic horse race in the world.

Doncaster is a city entrenched in the history of horse racing, and the Betfred St Leger festival is the pinnacle event of the calendar in the South Yorkshire city, with four days of action-packed racing and entertainment this September.

To give locals a chance to experience the magic of the festival and witness history being written, Doncaster Racecourse is hiding 10 lucky horseshoes on Friday 8th August at various landmarks across the city. Horseshoe hunters will be given clues via social media to find their own golden ticket to this year’s festival.

Anyone planning to take a stroll in the city this Friday should be keeping their eyes peeled at iconic Doncaster destinations if they fancy attending the 2025 Betfred St Leger Festival for free.

The lucky winners will be able to redeem a pair of County tickets for Leger Saturday, using a unique code on a tag attached to the horseshoe.

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director of Doncaster Racecourse commented: “With Preparations for the 2025 Betfred St Leger Festival well underway, this hidden horseshoe competition trail is the perfect way to build further excitement and give members of the Doncaster community the opportunity to experience the festival firsthand.

“We enjoy welcoming people from all over the country, but it’s always special to see Doncaster locals absorbing the atmosphere and enjoying themselves too. If you want to book your place at this year’s festival, keep your eyes peeled for our hidden horseshoes scattered around some of the city’s greatest landmarks!”

For anyone looking for an unforgettable day out, this competition is a golden opportunity to get involved and experience the action of one of the country’s most prestigious horse racing festivals.

Tickets are selling fast and there is also limited availability on most hospitality packages so for more information and to secure your spot, visit www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk or call the team on 01302 304200.