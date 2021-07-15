Dewsbury Rams still eyeing play-off spot ahead of derby with Batley Bulldogs

Dewsbury Rams head coach Lee Greenwood. Picture: Allan McKenzie\SWpix.com

The Rams host rivals Batley Bulldogs in the first Heavy Woollen derby of the season as they look to return to winning ways following a defeat at Newcastle Thunder last weekend.

Dewsbury have lost seven of their 12 games - winning four and drawing the other - in the league this year but with the top six sides qualifying for the play-offs, the Rams are still aiming to climb the table.

“They got off to a really good start,” said coach Greenwood of tonight’s opponents, who sit sixth in the table.

“They are suffering, like everybody, with players being unavailable.

“They are a tough team, they have won a lot of the tight games and beaten a lot of teams in and around them.

“They will want to stay in those play-off positions. We want to try and cling onto the hope that we could finish in the play-offs.

“We need to put a run together and that needs to start on Thursday night for us to be in with a chance.”

He continued: “The derbies are always good occasions, with decent crowds and they are hard-fought battles.