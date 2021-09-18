Dewsbury Rams aim to end Championship season on a high

In their final game of the season, Dewsbury can sign off 2021 with three-straight victories if they defeat the Roughyeds.

After a difficult campaign that has been hampered by injuries and Covid-related absences, the return of some key players has coincided with a return to form for the Rams.

In their final two away games, Greenwood’s men have beaten Sheffield Eagles and Heavy Woollen rivals Batley Bulldogs.

They will now be aiming to make it three wins on the bounce and give their home support something to cheer as the regular season is brought to a close.

“A win would put us in a better-looking position league table wise,” said Greenwood.

“Our overall record wouldn’t be too far off what anybody expected of us given the budget and the size of the club.

“It has been a horrible grind all season. We have just started to get a few bodies back and have picked up two good wins in the last couple of games.

“Sheffield got their strongest team out against us, we were still a bit disjointed and got the win.