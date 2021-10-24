Dan Cammish holds his nerve to clinch record third Porsche Carrera Cup title

Morley's Dan Cammish claimed his third Porsche Carrera Cup title at Brands Hatch today. Picture: Chris Wynne.

Ilkley driver Hanafin took the title battle to the final race after claiming victory in the penultimate round but Cammish held his nerve to finish third in the decider to continue his dominance of the popular Porsche series.

Cammish led the title standings by just one point going into the final round but a solid start by the Redline Racing driver saw him into a comfortable third place while JTR’s Hanafin had a slow start and was bumped down to sixth spot.

Teenager Hanafin struggled to make any impact on Harry King ahead of him due to the damage incurred on his car on lap one but, when he did have a run at his opponent on lap 11, he clipped the curb at Paddock Hill Bend and spun into the gravel, narrowly missing King’s car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He did manage to keep going but dropped down to 11th place and out of title contention while Cammish cruised to a comfortable third-place finish and his third Porsche Carrera Cup title.

Cammish finished the 2021 season on 123 points, ahead of Hanafin on 116 and Kiern Jewiss on 104.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield’s Daniel Lloyd and Rudston’s Senna Proctor both picked up second-placed finishes in the final round of the British Touring Car Championship at Brands Hatch.