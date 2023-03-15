His aptitude for playing D, or up front either on the wing or at centre, was a big attraction for then head coach Dave Whistle and team owner Steve Nell.

His value to the team was proved time and time again throughout the Knights’ debut campaign, although the 24-year-old left-hander found his impact limited by injury, particularly a knock to the shoulder which kept him out for several weeks.

Despite that setback, he was still able to put up excellent numbers, posting 73 points, including 34 goals, in 49 games.

An apprenticeship with Sheffield Steelers, plus a full season at Elite League rivals Milton Keynes Lightning, had all served his development well, his first season with the Knights giving him greater freedom to develop his game further, first under Whistle and then Ryan Aldridge.

This season, with no injuries, an ever-present Shudra has taken his game to an altogether different level, last weekend seeing him reach the 100-point mark in the league in the 4-2 win against Bees IHC.

That was a result which, combined with a surprise defeat for former club Milton Keynes, took the Knights eight points clear at the top of the table with just six games remaining.

But while there is potential for the Knights to clinch the regular season crown this weekend - the odds are long but it is possible - nobody in the organisation is thinking about that just yet.

GO-TO-GUY: Leeds Knights' Cole Shudra passed the 100-point mark for the season last weekend. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

First of all, there is a National Cup Final to contest against Peterborough Phantoms, the first leg of which takes place in Cambridgeshire on Friday night.

And it is that which takes precedence in Shudra’s mind, despite all the personal accolades that have come his way this season, particularly in recent days.

“I always wanted to make a statement this season, to be the go-to-guy,” said Shudra. “But it’s just a number. Yes, it’s a good achievement but it’s not the same as winning games, it’s not the same as winning trophies.

“It’s nice to have those personal accolades but - more than anything else - I just want to make sure we win some silverware this season.

ON THE MARK: Leeds Knights' Cole Shudra celebrates a goal against Peterborough earlier this season. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

“I’ve always known what I’m capable of as a forward and I think having a little bit of a chip on my shoulder this season has helped, trying to prove what I can do a little bit more.

“Coming off the back of last season with that injury and with us not winning any trophies, that was my biggest motivation last summer to come back and prove that we can win and prove that I can make a big contribution to us doing that.”

On the adaptability that has made him one of head coach Aldridge’s most prized assets, Shudra added: “I feel like I can pretty much play with anybody that they put me with.

“I’m easily adaptable to different types of players, whether that’s playing centre, playing wing, or even spotting on ‘D’ when we’ve been short and on the penalty kill.

POINT PROVEN: Cole Shudra is the second Leeds Knights player to break through 100 points this season. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

“It’s nice to have the confidence and backing from Ryan that he feels able to put me in those positions and situations.”

Aldridge has never made any secret of the fact how highly he regards Shudra since succeeding Whistle in January last year. His rating of him has only been enhanced this season.

"He’s been a massive player for us,” said Aldridge. “I think he was seriously under-rated last year. For me, last year, there was the top line and then, at times, it was a case of whoever was left available played with Cole.

“From the time I came in which was after his injury, he had a really good year. This year has just proved how good he is.

“He’s like Kieran (Brown) – he’s a massive part of our team, he’s a massive part of the culture here and the future that we want to have in Leeds.

"I can never say enough good things about him – he’s been brilliant.”