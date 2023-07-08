The Knights - including Aldridge himself - have always stated they would never stand in the way of any player wishing to play at a higher level, whether in this country or elsewhere.

Shudra returning to the club where he started as an apprentice back in 2016 is evidence of that commitment and his wish to do so something the Knights fully understand given his lifelong connection to the club.

But it doesn’t disguise the fact that with just over two months to go until the start of the new campaign, the Knights now find themselves desperately looking for a top-end British player.

GONE: Cole Shudra has returned to Sheffield Steelers, the club where he started as an apprentice and where his dad Ron made his name in British hockey. It brings an end to a two-year stint at Leeds Knights. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The trouble is, there are not too many around with themselves and their second-tier rivals having already snapped up the cream of the British crop.

The Steelers, of course – along with the rest of the UK hockey world – are still reeling from the tragic, sudden death of 20-year-old forward Alex Graham, who was close friends with a number of the Knights’ players, including Shudra.

Shudra acknowledges that the awful event has unfortunately helped make his return to the Elite League roster possible and paid a heartfelt tribute to his former team-mate.

But, ultimately, the lure of playing again for the club where his dad Ron made his name, proved too irresistible, the talented 6ft 2 ins forward no doubt determined to make the most of his latest opportunity to become a regular for the team he grew up following as a kid.

DOUBLE-WINNER: Cole Shudra exits Leeds Knights as a NIHL National league and play-off winner. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

The Steelers will have had to compensate Leeds, too, the player having only committed himself to the Knights on a two-year deal until the summer of 2025 as recently as March.

“It’s a massive loss for me, the team, the organisation,” said Aldridge. “Especially at this point in the season. If it had been at the start of the summer, it wouldn’t have been so bad but, to leave at this point, is very tough.

“It leaves us with a big hole to fill and not a lot of time to do it. Grant Cooper leaving mid-season this year was tough but, in that case, there were imports out there.

“There are very few, if any, British players out there - it couldn’t have come at a worse time.

ON THE SEARCH: Leeds Knights' head coach Ryan Aldridge is looking for another high-end British forward following the departure of Cole Shudra to Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“We understand Cole’s reasons for going, he wants to play at a higher level for a club that means such a lot to him – as an organisation we’ve always said we would never get in the way of a player wanting to do that.

“I hope it works out for him.”

In all, Shudra has made 162 appearances for the Steelers, playing mainly on defence, scoring seven goals and eight assists. Last year saw him make just the one appearance for Aaron Fox’s team.

He departs the Knights having made a huge impact during his two-year stint there, one that ended in such glorious fashion with last season’s league and play-off double.

STARTING POINT: Cole Shudra (left) poses with then Sheffield Steelers head coach Paul Thompson and fellow 'apprentice' Liam Kirk, after the two were unveiled by the Elite League club before the 2016-17 season. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

In 99 league and play-off games the 24-year-old endeared himself to the Knights’ faithful by plundering 171 points - including 80 goals.

As far as Aldridge was concerned, Shudra made an impact all over the ice, making it much tougher to find a like-for-like replacement.

“He can change a game for you,” added Aldridge. “He’s very smart defensively, he can put the puck in the net and can score big, meaningful goals.

“He was a massive part of our locker room, too but we’re pulling out all the stops to try and replace him.

“I think fans will be gutted to see him leave and frustrated. We’re frustrated about it, the timing of it and I’m sure the fans will be – but he’s got an opportunity to play at a higher level at the club that means such a lot to him. Good luck to him.”

Shudra, in a statement issued by the Steelers, paid tribute to his friend and former team-mate, Graham.

“I fully understand the pathway of my return,” said Shudra. “It’s something both Alex and I used to talk about non stop when we were driving in the car to and from the rink – both playing for the Steelers together and being a big part of the clubs future.

“When I heard the news about Alex I was just heartbroken and devastated and I still am, we always pushed each other to be better and I’m going to miss the time and all the good memories that we shared together, but I will never forget them.

“I think that me coming back to Sheffield now is what he would have wanted and what he would have told me to do, he will always be with me in my thoughts and heart whenever I put that Steelers jersey on."

Steelers’ head coach Fox said Shudra was returning to the Steelers with a better all-round game as a result of his two years at NIHL National level with Leeds.

"Cole went down to Leeds and developed his 200-foot game and built up a ton of confidence,” said Fox.

“He has definitely earned a full-time role at our level with how well he has played.

“This was a no brainer for us to look local to one of our own, a player who I know exactly what we can expect from every night. Cole wants to be here and he definitely will be playing the game the right way.