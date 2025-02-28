Cheer we go! Middlesbrough group secures USA sponsorship

A Middlesbrough cheerleading group is jumping for joy after receiving sponsorship from a local company as its members prepare to compete for international glory at a USA competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cheer Starz Academy, a group of cheerleaders aged 8-11, excelled at the All-Star Division competition in Blackpool, earning a coveted place at The Nfinity Finals in Orlando, Florida in May.

The group is seeking financial support in its quest for global success – and waste management specialist CSG has stepped up with £600.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donation comes through CSG’s Community Chest fund, which supports good causes across the country throughout the year.

Cheerleaders receive the funding from CSG Regional Business Manager, Craig Dufferwiel

Pauline Cofinas, Director & Founder at Cheer Starz Academy, said: “We have a remarkable group of cheerleaders who exceeded all expectations in their first competition in Blackpool and were awarded a place at The Nfinity Finals.

“When our athletes began their training many had never experienced cheerleading before, making their achievements even more extraordinary. For all athletes, this will be their first time competing on such a prestigious international stage.

“We are extremely grateful to CSG for helping us to make this dream a reality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CSG has 30 bases across the UK, helping householders and organisations by offering a complete variety of services ranging from waste collection through to treatment, recovery and disposal of countless waste streams.

Cheerleaders receive the funding from CSG Regional Business Manager, Craig Dufferwiel

Its Middlesbrough-based operation, which has 50 members of staff, specialises in processing and correctly disposing of oily water, interceptor waste, marine waste, engine oil and coolants from manufacturers, primarily in Teesside, Newcastle and North Yorkshire.

Craig Dufferwiel, Regional Business Manager at CSG, said: “We were blown away by the achievements of Cheer Starz Academy. They have shown amazing dedication and hard work to reach this stage, so we are delighted to able to support them through our Community Chest initiative.

“We wish the group the very best of luck and look forward to seeing the CSG name on the other side of the pond.”