Charlie Venables kicks late penalty to edge Leeds Tykes past Blackheath

The reliable centre, pictured below, kicked all five of his penalties and a conversion to help the Yorkshire side take a victory which could prove crucial to their hopes of climbing the table.

He slotted over his first penalty in the opening minute, and after it had been matched by the hosts’ stand-off Fred Gabbitass, Leeds’ full-back Andrew Lawson touched down with Venables again on target to make it 10-3 to the Tykes.

However, converted tries from winger Marcus Kershaw and hooker Nathan Morris gave Blackheath a 15-10 lead at half-time.

Charlie Venable, right, kicked five penalties in Leeds Tykes' 22-21 victory over Blackheath. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Venables and Gabbitass traded penalties early in the second half to take the score to 18-13, but it was the Leeds kicker who proved the most consistent, adding three more penalties including the late kick which gave his side the win.

Wharfedale ran in four tries to secure a bonus point at Stourbridge, but they still lost out 60-27 in National Two North.

Prop Matthew Beesley scored their only try in the first half, with Will Davidson kicking a conversion and penalty for Wharfedale as the first half ended 41-10.

They hit back in the second half with centre Harry Bullough, winger Oscar Canny and second row Rhys Green adding tries, but it wasn’t enough to challenge Stourbridge who scored ten tries.

Tries from winger Ben Raubitschek and sub Declan Thompson were both converted by full-back Rory MacNab, but it wasn’t enough as Harrogate lost out 34-14 to hosts Chester.