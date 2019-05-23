Carlton Athletic 3 Whitkirk Wanderers 2: Treble for Carlton who overcome double injury blow to lift Senior Challenge Cup

THE attacking swagger of Carlton Athletic proved just too much for plucky Whitkirk Wanderers as the Town Street side sealed a magnificent treble with a thrilling 3-2 victory in Thursday night’s Leeds & District FA Senior Challenge Cup final at Elland Road.

Goals from Sam Graham, Scott Burns and Scott Hargreaves saw Mark Pitts' side to victory despite losing both captain Joe O'Neill and sharpshooter Anees Younis to injuries in the first half.

Akeel Francis struck a brace for Whitkirk who went down on their sword in manager Les Nelson's final game in charge.

Carlton approached the contest having already claimed the West Riding FA County Challenge Cup before again sealing the West Yorkshire League Premier Division title for a third year in a row, a feat last achieved by Bradley Rangers in the 1970s.

Whitkirk, though, also brought high ambition into the final having finished sixth in their first season back in the West Yorkshire League top flight and with longer term dreams of playing in the NCE League.

The final also marked a last game in charge for manager Nelson who is set to become head of all senior football at the club next season.

Next term will see Whitkirk’s first team managed by Sean Ward who is taking the step up from Sunday football to become manager following a treble winning season with Leeds Combination League side Hope Inn Whites.

A Carlton team that had scored 104 league goals this term had three glorious chances in the first ten minutes but heroic goalkeeping from Paul Diamond kept Athletic at bay with Nathan Kemp and Hargreaves both denied after Younis had blazed just over.

Kemp and Younis then again went close before Whitkirk's Derick Ngwana fired just wide but Whitkirk’s resistance was broken in the 19th minute when Burns brilliantly volleyed home after a free kick was cleared but one minute later Wanderers were level as Carl Robinson raced through the midfield and squared to Akeel Francis to convert from inside the box.

Yet just three minutes later Carlton were back in front with Sam Graham producing a fine high finish with a neat flick from a corner and Kemp was only narrowly denied a Carlton third moments later when his low effort deflected just wide.

Carlton then lost captain O’Neill to suspected ankle ligament damage on the half hour mark but the attacking onslaught continued with a corner scrambled clear before Reece Fennell’s long shot was spilled by Diamond but trickled wide.

Yet Carlton were dealt another injury blow on the stroke of half-time when Younis went down injured with a suspected dislocated shoulder and had to be stretchered off.

Whitkirk ended the first half the stronger with Ashley Bell’s shot blocked at close range and the Blues also began the second half on the front foot with Ngwana’s effort from the edge of the box whistling just wide.

Ethan Lail then lost his footing just as he was about to pull the trigger after weaving his way into the box but Carlton remained a big threat with Hargreaves and Kemp almost scoring on the break.

Carlton substitute Daniel Chadwick then sent a fine long-range free kick just over the bar but Athletic bagged a third in the 84th minute when the powerful Hargreaves outmuscled the defence to convert at the back post.

Even then, back came Whitkirk with Francis netting a long range screamer to the gasps of the West Stand Elland Road crowd.

Both sides then had chances to net a thrilling game's sixth goal but Carlton would not be denied to finish off a memorable 2018-19.

Carlton Athletic: Gardiner, Scargill, Oldroyd, Graham, O’Neill, Kenny, Burns, Kemp, Fennell, Hargreaves, Younis. Subs: Kitson, Harling, Thompson, Payne, Chadwick.

Whitkirk Wanderers: Diamond, Boateng, Hainsworth, Maynard, Fishley, Ngwana, Robinson, Boyd, Sterling, Francis, Bell. Subs: Maude, Kitchen, Harrison, Lail, Leafe.

Referee: G Greaves (Leeds).