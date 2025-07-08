Britain's biggest cycling event is heading to our area - find out more here

Riders pictured near Malton during the last challenge. Photo: Bernard Marsden

The UK’s biggest cycling event will be winding its way through North and East Yorkshire in August.

The London Edinburgh London challenge is held between Sunday, August 3 and Friday, August 8 and will be visiting Castle Howard; Malton; Birdsall; Thixendale; Huggate; North Dalton; Middleton on the Wolds; Holme on the Wolds; and South Dalton.

Riders are expected to be at Malton School on August 3 and 4.

One of the remarkable things about the London Edinburgh London challenge is that despite its scale, it often passes unnoticed as the more than 2,000 riders trickle through towns and villages around the clock in ones and twos.

Riders take a break at Malton School in 2022. Photo: Siobhan Cox

The event itself is a challenge that attracts cyclists from around the world (the last two editions even had actual Bollywood stars taking part).

It is not a race, the test comes from completing the 930-mile round trip in under 128 hours (including sleeps).

The event is only possible because of the army of volunteers up and down the UK who staff control points to feed and water the entrants.

A spokesperson said: “2,500 amateur cyclists from 57 countries, supported by around a thousand volunteers will be on the road of the non for profit event that happens every four years.

"Staggered start times and the different paces of the riders will mean that they often ride alone or in twos and threes. It is not a race but a test of physical and mental stamina; just completing is the main goal for most riders.”

Most of the 2025 riders will begin their five-day journey from the new start point at Writtle (outside Chelmsford) in Essex. A City of London Guildhall start is also on offer for riders who want to roll out through the centre of London and through the suburbs.

The route takes riders to control points in Northstowe in Cambridgeshire (new for 2025), Spalding and Louth in Lincolnshire, Hessle, Malton and Richmond (new for 2025) in Yorkshire and Brampton in Cumbria. In Scotland, riders will visit Hawick (new for 2025) and Moffat before reaching the Scottish Capital.

On the return leg, the mandatory route takes in Innerleithen and Eskdalemuir before retracing through Brampton, Malton, Richmond, Hessle, Louth and Spalding. After returning through Northstowe, riders will head through the centre of Cambridge and Henham (new for 2025) before finishing at Writtle.

Visit https://londonedinburghlondon.com/ to find out more details about the challenge.