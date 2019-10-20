Both coaches happy after successful England Knights-Jamaica international

Jamaica coach Jermaine Coleman and England Knights counterpart, Paul Anderson. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I thought in the first half, once we got the first five-10 minutes out of the way, a lot of steam went out of Jamaica,” said Anderson, whose side led 28-0 at half-time.

“In dry conditions we played some good stuff, our edges were good and we had really good control from our nine, seven, six and one.”

Jamaica grabbed the first try after the break and only a late touchdown prevented England being out-scored in the second half.

England Knights. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I have got to tip my hat to Jamaica,” Anderson insisted. “We got put under some pressure, but if we had kicked on in the second half I don’t think it would have done anyone any favours. We wouldn’t have got anything out of it, or learned anything. I reckon we can sit down and talk about a lot of things we could have done better, but Jamaica had a really good dig in that second half. We came up with some errors and bombed a few opportunities, in the first half especially, but Jamaica came out with fresh energy and they got some field position off the back of errors we made. That’s credit to them and they’ve got something to build on moving forward.”

Anderson was happy to see his team on the defensive after half-time. He added: “We stuck to our guns, which is what the highest level of football’s about.

“You have got to show your patience. You might be in a hole at some point, but you’ve got to get out of it by sticking to your principles and the simple things.

“That’s what we did, we scored some tries towards the end and if it had been tight that’s what could have won us the game.”

Jamaica. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com