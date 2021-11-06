Boss Phil Davies targeting home gains with Leeds Tykes

The National One side have won just once this campaign but only two of their seven fixtures so far have been at their West Park Leeds base.

Blackheath visit today as Davies’ side return back to familiar territory after four successive matches on the road.

Their last home game was their solitary success, a 33-25 win over Bishop’s Stortford on September 18.

Bottom-placed Leeds have shown plenty of promising signs, not least on their last outing when they agonisingly lost 33-32 at Birmingham Moseley.

“I was devastated for them after the last game because we put so much effort in,” conceded Davies.

“We didn’t have a good start whereas a lot of the previous other games – at Sale we were 17-5 up and Cinderford away we were 12-0 up – but we came back into the game and took the lead.

“There were just a few momentum swings that went away from us – one minute before half-time and two minutes before the end we were leading on both occasions.

“The boys are putting a lot of effort in in training and in games as well as trying to perfect a new way of playing.

“There is so much work going on so it’s been a bit frustrating but nevertheless five of those seven games have been away and I am proud of what they’re doing.

“It is painful at times but I can’t fault anyone’s commitment or effort.”

Davies is encouraged by the displays and, given Blackheath have won only two of their eight games so far, he knows this afternoon is an excellent opportunity to finally add that second triumph.

“In the next seven games, we’ve got five at home and two away,” he said.

“We have more home games leading into Christmas than away games.

“Every game is an opportunity to win and tomorrow is our first game at home in weeks.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing us play.

“The boys are keen as mustard for tomorrow. We have a couple of injuries to some of the players but that’s not affecting us.

“We’ve had some physicality and emotion in training this week. Everything is building quite nicely. I’m pleased with everyone. I’m really buoyed that we’re in a good position where we’re sort of bedded in the frameworks and the structures and it’s about growing now.

“I feel if we can get that win, it could see us go on a run of wins.”

Leeds – who head to Caldy next week – are only working with a small squad but Davies is seeing improvements.

The Welshman added: “We’ve got Will Smith, a young guy who’s now taken over as team captain, with Jake Brady going in as club captain.