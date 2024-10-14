Ben Cox has his PB finish in United Formula Ford 2024
The championship started off at the well known Silverstone circuit in April and also visited: Donnington Park, Lydden Hill, Brands Hatch (X2), Castle Combe throughout the year before finishing off at Snetterton in October.
This season was a steep learning curve for Ben as he was in a different car and had to adapt to be able to get the most out of it across the season. With no additional testing for this season Ben believes this year was a great success, because of the development he and the team have made with each other being able to make the step towards the front of the field, and by Snetterton was the driver to watch pulling off some epic overtakes on the newly crowned champion.
Some statistics he has made this season are:
Championship finishing position: 4th (PB)
Top 10 finishes: 11/14
Races finished: 13/14
If you wish to have a look how each of Ben's races went throughout the season please look on his instagram @b.cox.official or the Cox's Racing website www.coxracing.co.uk
