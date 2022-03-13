Battling Leeds Tykes push leaders Caldy all the way

Leeds Tykes turned in a battling performance against Cheshire visitors Caldy, losing out 28-13 after giving the National One leaders a tough game at The Sycamores on Saturday.

By YEP Sportsdesk
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 1:53 pm

It was not until the final minute of the game that Caldy secured a four-try bonus point, and after some good periods of play from the Yorkshire side it seemed unfair that they were left empty-handed after matching their opponents for long periods.

An early try for Caldy was followed by a penalty from Charlie Venables, although the visitors were 11-3 ahead at half-time with a couple of penalties late in the half. Replacement Will Hardwick touched down on 51 minutes to narrow the gap, but Caldy stepped up a gear with tries on 55 and 67 minutes putting them 23-8 ahead.

They secured a bonus point with a fourth try on 79 minutes, but the final word went to Leeds with left winger Harry Jukes scoring in the final few seconds.

Leeds Tykes' Harry Jukes touched down at on against Caldy on Saturday. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Harrogate remain bottom of the National Two North table after a 26-16 loss at home against Tynedale.

Scrum-half Campbell Swanson and No 8 Declan Thompson scored their tries, while full-back Rory McNab kicked a couple of penalties.

Elsewhere, leaders Hull ran in six tries on their way to a 43-12 victory at Yorkshire rivals Wharfedale. Wingers Harry Bullough and Rian Hamilton scored the tries.

Otley are in a commanding position in the North Premier league, and the leaders added another victory to their tally with a 57-7 win at Wirral.

Elsewhere York took a losing bonus point from a 34-27 loss at Burnage, and Sandal were well beaten 64-17 at Lymm.

