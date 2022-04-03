Battling Leeds Tykes miss out on bonus point against Cambridge

Cambridge got the scoreboard moving early with two converted tries, but Tykes’ stand-off Tighe Maxwell-Whiteley kicked a 22nd-minute penalty to narrow the gap.

Much to the disappointment of the Leeds team, the visitors scored another converted try two minutes later.

Yet Leeds must be given credit for sticking in there as they put more pressure on the Cambridge line, which Dominic Hardman capitalised on, bundling over the line less than five minutes before the break.

Match action from Leeds Tykes' clash with Cambridge on Saturday. Picture: Alfie Yates.

The half-time score of 21-10 was very credible, considering the difficult start.

Leeds started the second half well but were hugely disappointed as they lost three consecutive line-outs and the forward Matt Dawson added to the Cambridge lead with another converted try from close range.

Leeds then added a converted try of their own in the 62nd minute, as left winger Harry Dukes finished off a crisp passage of passing that had started from the half-way line.

Then an inspired show- -and-go saw fly-half, Maxwell-Whitely break through the Cambridge defensive line to score a converted try in the 64th minute to make it 28-24 to Cambridge.

Unfortunately, the deficit grew for Leeds when Cambridge scored a five-pointer in the corner, following a quick line break.

But two more tries for the visitors ended Leeds’ hopes of snatching victory, with just one penalty in the final 20 minutes which left them without even a bonus point.

Elsewhere, Harrogate lost 21-13 in a Yorkshire derby against Huddersfield in National Two North, while Wharfedale had to be content with two bonus points after losing out 42-37 at home against Tynedale.

Otley remain top of the North Premier table with two league games left after a 33-22 victory at Burnage, while Sandal drew 17-17 with Rossendale.