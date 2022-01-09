Battling Leeds Tykes earn bonus point against leaders Rosslyn Park

Leeds Tykes showed their fighting qualities at home to leaders Rosslyn Park on Saturday. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Second bottom of the table, the Yorkshire side dug deep to hold back a Rosslyn Park side who have scored an average of 31 points per game so far this season.

The 19-13 final score left Tykes with a deserved point, and was a world away from their performance at Rosslyn Park earlier in the season where they lost out by 50 points.

The visitors drew first blood with flanker Arthur Ellis touching down and stand-off Craig Holland converting after just three minutes, but Leeds got themselves off the mark on 15 minutes with right winger Seremaia Turagabeci racing in and scrum-half Connor Lloyd adding the extras to draw the sides level.

Seven minutes later Rosslyn Park retook the lead through No 8 Hugo Ellis, and with the conversion being missed, Lloyd’s 26th-minute penalty for Leeds narrowed the deficit to just two points.

After the break the match continued to be close, but it was the visitors who scored the only try of the second half through inside centre Lewis Jones while Holland added the conversion to put them 19-10 ahead.

Centre Charlie Venables added a penalty for the Tykes just before the hour mark, but despite their best efforts the two sides cancelled each other out for the remaining half hour.

In National Two North, Sheffield Tigers ran out narrow 13-9 winners at Wharfedale.

Replacement Wilson scored their only try, while Mark Ireland kicked a conversion and two penalties to take the win.

Elsewhere, Harrogate were beaten 24-17 at home against Bournville.

Guy Coser and Jake Percival scored the tries for Harrogate.

Leaders Otley were held to an 11-9 scoreline by visitors Macclesfield, but remain top of the North Premier table.

But York were beaten at home by promotion-chasing Preston Grasshoppers who win 16-5.