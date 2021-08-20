Batley Bulldogs expecting tough test from Sheffield Eagles

Craig Lingard. Picture: Ed Sykes\SWpix.com

Sheffield have had an inconsistent season and sit eighth in the table with five wins from 15 games. They have drawn three of their fixtures - the most of any side in the division.

Batley won when the sides met earlier in the season as they came from behind to record a 30-18 victory at the Keepmoat Stadium in May and Lingard said of the Eagles: “They have had a bit of a strange season.

“They spanked Bradford in their first game and beat York in the second game and looked on course to have a really strong season.

“They got a victory at the weekend and they will be full of confidence now. They have had issues with Covid and a couple of their games have been called off so they might have some players back this week.

“Sheffield are always a difficult side but those past results don’t matter to us as this group have not played these teams before.