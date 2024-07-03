Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ALMOST two years after moving north to Leeds, Bailey Perre has been left in no doubt.

“Coming up here has been the best decision I’ve ever made,” says the 20-year-old defenceman.

Having won two NIHL National regular season league titles and a play-off crown during that time, it would be hard to argue with Perre.

But it isn’t just about the trophies and medals for the Swindon-born right-hander.

BACK FOR MORE: Bailey Perre returns to Leeds Knights for the 2024-25 season, but with extra ice time on offer for the organisation's second team in NIHL North One. Picture: Tony Johnson.

One of the biggest positives for the youngster since he left friends and family behind in the summer of 2022 has been the way he has matured – both on and off the ice.

So much so that, for the 2024-25 season, he returns to Leeds Knights in a slightly different role, having recognised his need for more game time in order to develop further as a player.

Following a heart-to-heart with head coach Ryan Aldridge, Perre will primarily add some welcome experience and depth to the newly-formed Leeds Knights 2 team, which will compete one level below in NIHL North One.

But Knights’ fans who have grown to love Perre for his wholehearted performances need not worry, he will still have an important role to play in NIHL National as the Knights seek a third straight league crown.

PARTY TIME: Bailey Perre (far left) celebrates Leeds Knights' second NIHL National league title success in March. Picture: Knights MEdia.

“Being one of the younger and least experienced defencemen on the team, sometimes getting the ice I need to develop more as a player has been tough,” said Perre.

“If a team is playing their best line, we are obviously going to play our best defencemen to combat that, so being able to step into the new NIHL One team will give me the game time that I am looking for.

“I’m going to get the best of both worlds in a way.

“Essentially, this is an opportunity for me to become a better player. If in a few years’ time I can be one of the top guys in the first team, then this will have all been worthwhile.

BIG FAN: Head coach Ryan Aldridge believes Bailey perre has a big role to play in 2024-25. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.

“I know I’m a better player than when I first came up here two years ago. There are a lot of aspects to that. Physically, I feel like I’m more skilled player but mentally, on and off the ice, moving up to Leeds has helped me become more mature – living away from my parents, having to look after myself – has made me grow up.”

Aldridge has known Perre since he started taking his first steps in hockey around 12-13 years ago.

He sees the Swindon-born youngster as having a big part to play in the Knights’ future.

"I’ve known the kid since he was 7 or 8, maybe even younger, and so we have the kind of relationship where we can be pretty honest with each other,” said Aldridge.

BIG ROLE: Leeds Knights' Bailey Perre. Picture courtesy of Chris Callaghan.

"We sat down and had a chat about things and I mentioned this to him and he came back at me and said he’d been thinking about the same kind of thing – he recognises that he needs a bit of help in terms of development.

“But he will still be a big part of our NIHL National team, he will be with us in every game when Knights 2 don’t have a game.