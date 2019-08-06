Angling: Killer carp virus now confirmed by officials

Officials of Leeds & District received the news that all fish farms and fishery owners hope will never come.

CEFAS (Centre for Environmental Fisheries Aquacultural Science) confirmed last week that Osprey Lake at the centre of its Kippax Park complex had fallen to koi herpes virus – KHV.

The deadly viral disease can cause a 100 per cent wipeout of all carp stocks and has no known cure, often said to be aquaculture’s equivalent of foot and mouth disease. As a carp killer it has no equal.

After a separate outbreak on the site’s sister Lapwing Lake last year, CEFAS has extended the site’s designation order in an attempt to limit the disease. All existing rules apply with restrictions to the movement of fish and aquatic animals.

It is accepted that restocking can be the major cause of transferring the virus with anglers’ tackle also to blame, as the pathogen can be carried on the mucus left on nets and other wet equipment from one fishery to the other.

With the virus able to lie dormant for years and host carriers showing no ill effects, I think a lot more fisheries actually carry the virus than anyone can imagine and it is only when all the stress-related conditions come together that an outbreak occurs.

Recent laboratory tests have proved that the virus does not survive on nets that are dried out thoroughly and UV light is better than any secret medication.

Virkon disinfectant net dips are also high on the list of prevention methods with dipping on the way out an important part of protecting other fisheries from a cross-contamination.

Kippax Park is a fantastic fishery and one of only a handful within a Leeds postcode. The venue’s management team deserves a change of luck; let’s hope the next report is a good one.

Though river open matches are not the 300-peg entries of years ago, winning one of these events still takes some doing, with every competitor having the skills to come out on top.

Leeds star, Steve Raper – always one for doing things in pairs – took advantage last week, winning two of the area’s major competitions on consecutive days.

His first win came in Saturday’s Mirfield Open, held on the River Calder around Woodnook and the Mexborough Estate.

Three big bream in the first hour gave him the perfect start and, known for not blowing a winning opportunity, his feeder-fished worm picked off a procession of smaller skimmers through the match to give him his winning weight of 36-04 and the start of his perfect double.

Driving east the next day to compete in the York & District Open held on the Ouse around Fulford, his draw opposite Bishopthorpe Palace was a good one.

But a low river, bright sunshine and more boats passing him than cars going over the nearby A64 left him wondering if he would get a single bite. Déjà vu and another three big bream with a host of skimmers to the same method as the previous day gave him 32-08 and win number two was in the bag.

Match organiser Mick Potter said over 230lb of bream was caught by just 30 anglers.

Results

Dragon AC at Swanlands, Cherry Lake: 1, Kevin Legg 104-11; 2, Chris Wyles 80-06; 3, Alex Patton 69-13; 4, Lee Butterworth 59-01.

Armley AC at Brafferton F 1 middle: 1, C Greenwood 63-01; 2, A Faithwaite 59-03; 3, D Wilson 52-07; 4, R Varty 51-07.

Angel Lakes Open Lookout Sunday: 1, Alan Simmons 220-10; 2, John Foster 140-10; 3, Jackie Nelson 97-12.

Angel Lakes Open Bowes Wednesday: 1, Ray Laing 289-10; 2, Steve Kean 269-04; 3, Andy Proudfoot 266-10.

Viking Saturday Open (Hawk): 1, J Blythe 187-01; 2, N Taylor 167-00; 3, M Holmes 152-14; 4, A Blythe 144-11.

Yorkshire Fun Knock-Ups (Viking Fox): 1, C Bacon 91-03; 2, A Hartley 88-12; 3, D Steel 88-04; 4, S Oaks 87-08.

Spring Close Old Boys (Viking Deer): 1, D Watson 88-03; 2, T Groves 86-14; 3, M Robinson 51-01; 4, T Swan 47-15.

Robin Hood AC (Viking Hawk): 1, M Firth 166-00; 2, M Harrington 150-00; 3, S Simmons 132-00; 4, G McKenny 104-00.

York AA, River Ouse, Fulford: 1, Steve Raper 32-08; 2, John Cyrowski 28-09; 3, Dave Gill 17-14; 4, Mick Doyle/Mick Potter 16-04.

River Calder, Woodnook & Mexborough Estate: 1, Steve Raper 36-04; 2, Paul Clark 35-06; 3, Stan Haigh 30-10; 4, Ian Bowman 30-05; 5, Stuart Thompson 21-15; 6, Tony Earnshaw 21-09.

Leeds DASA Delegates, Moor Monkton: 1, Dave Bocking 44-15; 2, Steve Goodhall 28-09; 3, Geoff Wilmore 27-09.

Leeds & District, Joe Woodham Trophy, Ulleskelf: 1, Bernard Nevison 13-14; 2, Bill Collier 10-08; 3, Pete Barron 9-06; 4, Dave Hare 9-02; 5, Terry Morgan 8-15.

JT Rodgers, Forest Lane: 1, D Watson 77-08; 2, D Shaw 62-09; 3, A Jackson 57-09.

JT Rodgers, Lindholme, Willows Lake: 1, A Jackson 55-04; 2, D Watson 51-13; 3, S Phelan 48-09.

JT Rodgers, Forest Lane, Furlong: 1, D Shaw 148-14; 2, S Phelan 105-08; 3, A Jackson 88-03.

West Yorkshire Wagglers, Forest Lane, The Vale: 1, Robert Stark 98-01; 2, Jamie Brierley 72-11; 3, James Slater 60-03; 4, Simon Hobson 53-05.

White Horse AC, Birkwood, Oscars: 1, M Gregson (visitor) 31-08; 2, G Raper 29-12; 3, P Sharper 27-04; 4, T Wainwright 18-02.

Poppleton Lakes, Wetherby AC, House Lake: 1, Kevin Bell 115-00; 2, Brian Gascoigne 70-00; 3, Euan Coleman 49-00.

Poppleton Lakes, Morley Nelson, Horseshoe: 1, Gordon Asquith 134-14; 2, Ryan Padgett 71-15; 3, Ken Butler 56-15.

Poppleton Lakes, Vickers Street, Railway: 1, Rob Brown 98-04; 2, Dave Pullein 83-08; 3, Andy Hirst 72-00.

Poppleton Lakes, Leeds Postal, House Lake: 1, Alan Woods 5-49-12; 2, Chris Blades 44-13; 3, Chris Wheatley 38-06.

Kippax Park Fishery, Lapwing: 1, Tony Evans 68-12; 2, Paul Cromie 51-05; 3, Andy Rymer 47-03.

Kippax Park Fishery, Tuesday Open, Lapwing: 1, Paul Cromie 81-00; 2, Andy Gallant 76-04; 3, Richard Thomas 69-14.

Kippax Park Fishery, Saturday Open, Lapwing: 1, Andy Rymer 147-01; 2, Steve Pearson 86-00; 3, Kev Worth 71-14.

Kippax Park Fishery, Saturday Open, Lapwing: 1, Paul Cromie 93-10; 2, Steve Pearson 66-07; 3, Andy Rymer 65-04.

Moor Monkton Pools, Sunday Open, Front Pool: 1, Lee Myers 67-11; 2, Martin Dodsworth 48-07; 3, Gordon Wright 44-08.

Moor Monkton Pools, Wednesday Rover, All Pools: 1, Paul Carter 172-10; 2, Neil Whitaker 122-10; 3, Garry Watson 109-02; 4, Mick Hare 78-01.

Moor Monkton Pools, Sunday Open, Cyprio: 1, Tom Bainbridge 174-12; 2, Alex Warren 99-03; 3, Lee Smith 86-10; 4, Ash Bull 84-15.

Moor Monkton Pools, Wednesday Rover, All Pools: 1, Paul Carter 183-04; 2, Steve Mazza 120-09; 3, Dave Wright 112-06.

Match Diary

Saturday

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks: at Sessay, 50 pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Kippax Park: 27 pegs, tickets £20, contact 07155454371.

Moorfields Farm: 54 pegs, tickets £16, contact 07710817150.

Fleets Dam: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Birkwood Farm: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01132 80609.

Viking: Saturday Open, Deer Pond, 24 pegs, £18, contact 01405785206.

Sunday

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks: at Sessay, 50 pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Oak Tree Leisure: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01347 810686.

Bobco: Winter Series at Moor Monkton Pools, contact 01904 431874.

Monday

Woodlands: over-50s, 30 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01845 520110.

Langwith Lakes: over-60s, 30 pegs, tickets £10, contact 01904 431874.

Tollerton Ponds: over-50s, 30 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01347 838115.

Tuesday

Kippax Park: 27 pegs, tickets £10, contact 0715545437.

Wednesday

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Fleets Dam: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Tollerton Ponds: over-50s, 30 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01347 838115.

Thursday

Kippax Park: 27 pegs, tickets £12, contact 07155454371.