Amputee athlete takes on epic challenge to fund world cup dream

His ‘TRi/Y for England’ challenge kicks off on 7 June in Berwick-upon-Tweed, with stops planned in the Lake District and at the Rugby Football League headquarters in Manchester, before finishing at Lizard Point in Cornwall.

“I came up with the idea after cycling from Castleford to Wembley a few years ago,” says Nick.

“The idea is TRI, like triathlon, and TRY, like rugby.”

Nick hopes to raise at least £2,500 towards the England PDRL team’s campaign for the 2026 World Cup in Australia.

PDRL is an adapted version of Rugby League for players with a range of physical disabilities. After losing his right arm in a traffic accident, Nick discovered the sport in 2018 and says it transformed his life:

“It’s given me the chance to play competitive sport again and to represent my country a dream I never thought would come true. It’s also helped me through some of the toughest times in my life.”

The England squad made history by winning the inaugural PDRL World Cup in 2022, defeating Australia, New Zealand, and Wales. But defending their title next year comes with a price tag.

“Last time, players had to contribute to their own travel and camp costs. And Australia’s a bit further than Warrington…” Nick jokingly expressed.

“Disabled people already face so many barriers in sport. I want to help make sure that no one has to give up their place in the squad because they can’t afford to go.”

Nick is self-funding the TRi/Y challenge, meaning 100% of donations go directly to the team.

Despite months of training, the journey hasn’t been without setbacks:

“Changing a tyre one-handed is a challenge in itself but I make it work. My prosthetic arm has broken more than once, but having a physical disability teaches you to be a great problem solver. I’m always ready with plenty of gaffer tape.”

Nick plans to complete the challenge in just 12 days. But will it earn him a place in the England squad?

“I’ll still have to earn my shirt like everyone else. But no matter what happens, I’ll do everything I can to support the team.”

Supporters can follow Nick’s journey on Instagram at @Who_Needs_Two_Arms, and contribute via JustGiving: justgiving.com/page/tri-y-for-england

