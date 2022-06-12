To ensure the event runs smoothly, there will be some road closures and changes to public transport in the areas surrounding Roundhay Park
Follow our live blog for all the latest:
AJ Bell World Triathlon Leeds 2022 Sunday Live: Road closures, Roundhay Park events, parking and tickets
Last updated: Sunday, 12 June, 2022, 10:26
- Leeds city council is urging people to plan ahead as AJ Bell 2022 World Triathlon Championship Series Leeds returns to Roundhay Park this weekend
- To ensure the event runs smoothly, there will be some road closures and changes to public transport in the areas surrounding Roundhay Park
Which route will be taken in the elite race?
How to watch:
More road closures information:
A great recovery:
What is the route for the super sprint?
When does the elite team relay start on Sunday?
The main event is set to start at 1.25pm.
Bus updates:
What happened yesterday?
Page 1 of 2