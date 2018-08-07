Laugher and Toulson claim gold and looking for more

HARROGATE diver Jack Laugher claims he is only just warming up after storming to gold in the 1m springboard at the European Championships.

The 23-year-old, who won Olympic gold in the 3m synchro two years ago, was too good for the rest of the field in Edinburgh as he nailed a 414.60 total to clinch top spot.

Huddersfield's Lois Toulson, right, and Eden Cheng display their gold medals won in the women's synchronised 10m platform (Picture: Ian Rutherford/PA Wire).

Laugher, who was joined by compatriot James Heatly on the podium at the Royal Commonwealth Pool, was in devastating form and the diver insists he has got plenty left in the tank for the 3m and the synchro this week.

He said: “With two more events to go it is a really good way to kick off these Championships.

“It was not my best performance and not as good as the Commonwealths, but I am happy to come out on top again. This isn’t an Olympic event and not the one I would consider my top priority, but every single competition I enter I want to win. It is a great event to shake off the cobwebs.”

The golden moments kept on coming for Great Britain as Huddersfield’s Lois Toulson and Eden Cheng stood atop the podium in the 10m synchro.

Two stunning final dives catapulted the duo into first place, nudging out Russia with a score of 289.74.

Toulson, 18, said: “It feels really good and hopefully it’s a good start for the rest of the week with more to come.

“I wasn’t happy with two of my dives. Personally they were very bad and I thought we had lost the chance. But to finish on two really good dives, which were our hardest ones, we managed to climb back up there.”

