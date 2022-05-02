Times very different as Leeds United await Chelsea visit following special anniversary

But 30 years ago the Whites were battling it out for top-flight supremacy and beating the Blues in West Yorkshire as part of the club’s glorious title-winning campaign.

Howard Wilkinson’s Whites were only in their second season back in the big time following promotion from the old Division Two as champions in the spring of 1990.

But Leeds stormed to a fourth-placed finish upon their top-flight return and then further strengthened their ranks the following summer with the acquisitions of Rod Wallace and his twin brother Ray, in addition to Tony Dorigo, Steve Hodge, David Wetherall and John Newsome.

CHAMPIONS-ELECT: Lee Chapman, right, bagged Leeds United's second goal as part of a 3-0 win against a Chelsea side featuring former Whites favourite Vinnie Jones, left, to put the Whites back in pole position back in April 1992. Picture by Varleys.

The following January, the Whites then signed a 25-year-old Frenchman by the name of Eric Cantona from Nimes – and he netted a wonder goal to help to see off Chelsea 3-0 at Elland Road on Saturday April 11, 1992.

Wilkinson’s Whites approached the fixture against their London rivals on the back of their heaviest defeat of the season – a 4-0 reverse at Manchester City the previous weekend, long before City were the superstar, all-conquering outfit of today.

But Leeds bounced back in style with a memorable victory against the Blues that put Wilkinson’s Whites back into first place and ultimately en route to being crowned champions of the land by winning the old Division One.

Cantona was only on the Whites bench as Wilkinson went with an XI of John Lukic, Chris Fairclough, Chris Whyte, Dorigo, David Batty, Gordon Strachan, Hodge, Gary McAllister, Gary Speed, Lee Chapman and Rod Wallace.

Chelsea, who were then managed by Ian Porterfield, arrived with a side featuring former Leeds favourite Vinnie Jones, a future Whites manager in Dennis Wise, and two men who now cast their eye over Leeds as pundits in Andy Townsend and Tony Cascarino.

Today’s Scotland boss Steve Clarke also featured in the XI for the Blues, who were a far cry from the outfit they are today, the London side only on their way to a 14th-placed finish having ended up in 11th place the previous term.

The Stamford Bridge outfit had only been promoted in 1989, the season before Leeds went up as champions, and victory against the Blues helped Leeds to become champions of England for only the third time in their history two years on.

A crowd of 31,363 descended on Elland Road for United’s fifth-last game of the season and the first half ended goalless, but Leeds went ahead in the 55th minute as Rod Wallace neatly controlled a cross from the right in the middle of the box before supplying a calm finish into the bottom right corner.

With Cantona introduced from the bench, United finally established clear daylight against the Blues when Chapman bagged a second goal with three minutes left.

McAllister was the architect, storming clear down the left-hand side of the pitch and working his way into the box before sending in a low cross.

Cantona then played the ball into the feet of Chapman, who looked to roll home a composed finish... and while the post saved Chelsea, Chapman followed up to easily convert from close range.

Leeds were going back to the top of the table, and there was still time for a fantastic third Whites goal from Cantona, who had replaced Wallace from the bench.

Just two minutes after setting up Chapman’s strike, the Frenchman latched onto a long throw into the area and brilliantly took two touches on the volley to twist and turn before unleashing a majestic rising finish into the top-left corner.