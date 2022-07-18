Nine brilliant photos of when Leeds United faced Crystal Palace in title-winning campaign

Back in January 1992, Leeds and Palace faced off in the old First Division at Elland Road as part of the season in which Howard Wilkinson's Whites were crowned champions of England.
Geoff Thomas fired Palace in front in West Yorkshire but Leeds equalised through Chris Fairclough and the woodwork then twice came to the rescue for Steve Coppell's Eagles.
The Palace side featured current England boss Gareth Southgate, future Leeds 'keeper Nigel Martyn and modern day pundit Mark Bright but Palace could not hold on to their lead and there was no stopping United in the longer term.
Here, via Varleys, are nine pictures to take you on a trip down memory lane to when Leeds and Palace locked horns in January 92.