How Terry Venables thought Leeds United might surpass expectations after season opener

Based on the betting markets, the Whites are expected to finish 15th in their third season back in the top flight.

Twenty one years ago, David O’Leary’s side were predicted to end the 2001-02 campaign in fourth having filled the same position the previous season – in addition to reaching the Champion League semi-finals.

After watching Leeds beat opening-day opponents Southampton in August 2001, Terry Venables felt United might finish even higher than fourth – yet O’Leary’s side dropped to fifth as the first signs of the slide appeared.

THUNDEROUS STRIKE: Lee Bowyer, centre, fired Leeds United in front against opening day visitors Southampton back in August 2001 en route to the perfect start to the season for David O'Leary's side. Picture by Varleys.

Venables, who would end up being a Leeds manager the following year, cast his view as part ITV’s coverage of the opening day of the season.

United’s first test came against a Saints side who had finished the previous term in 10th place under boss Stuart Gray, Glenn Hoddle having left for the Tottenham job in March.

Gray would be replaced by former Whites star Gordon Strachan the following October, but was in the dugout as the Saints took on Leeds with a side that featured the likes of Uwe Rosler, Wayne Bridge and Rory Delap.

The Whites went close to going ahead in the first half when an Ian Harte corner was met by a thunderous header from Mark Viduka, whose attempt flew narrowly over the bar.

But the first half ended goalless and future United manager Rosler then squandered a fine chance to put the Saints ahead after the break, the striker left one on one against Nigel Martyn after Rio Ferdinand slip, but Martyn stood firm and turned Rosler’s shot behind for a corner.

His save provided the platform for United to finally go ahead in the 67th minute as another Harte corner caused problems.

The Irishman’s delivery was headed back towards the edge of the box and Lee Bowyer raced on to the loose ball before drilling home a fierce half-volley.

O’Leary’s side then cranked up the pressure in search of a second goal which arrived in sublime fashion with nine minutes left.

Leeds worked their way through the middle of the park as Viduka laid the ball off to Eirik Bakke, who fed Alan Smith in front of the Southampton defence.

Smith then produced a lovely flick to turn Dean Richards and took one touch to take the ball into the area before firing a composed finish past keeper Jones into the bottom right corner.

Southampton had finally been put to bed, and the Whites almost added a third when Harte let fly from 25 yards out, his drive whistling past the right-hand post.

And the Saints’ afternoon went from bad to worse when Claus Lundekvam was given his marching orders for scything down Harry Kewell as he looked to race in on goal in the final minute.

The challenge caused Kewell to lose a boot and Southampton lost a man as Leeds began the new season in perfect fashion.

Asked in his post-match TV analysis if 7-1 fourth favourites was about right for Leeds, Venables reasoned: “Yeah, I definitely think so.

"I thought last year did them a pile of good because the confidence is up; they are playing, they are lively, they’re aggressive, all round they look a really good side.

"They might even do better than fourth.”

Venables and Lynam were joined in the studio by Ally McCoist, who turned his attention to 20-year-old Whites striker Smith on the subject of his ability and his bleached hair-do.

“I like Smith. He’s really aggressive,” said McCoist.

“If he just learns to curb the aggression and direct it and channel it then I think he can be a great player for years to come.”