A first fixture back in the top flight at a full ground and a first with Whites away fans in the stands.

Arch rivals Manchester United will provide the opposition at Old Trafford.

Seventeen years ago, Kevin Blackwell’s Whites were approaching a rather less glamorous first; a first fixture in the Championship following the club’s relegation of May 2004.

SUMMER SIZZLER: Frazer Richardson fires home the only goal of the game in Leeds United's first Championship fixture against Derby County at Elland Road back in August 2004. Picture by Varleys.

A club with whom United had a rivalry with during yesteryear provided the opposition - Derby County at Elland Road.

And thanks to right back Frazer Richardson, life in the second tier began with the perfect start as his majestic strike sealed a 1-0 victory though ultimately it was not the sign of things to come.

Fourteen consecutive years in the country’s top flight had ended the previous season as a club in financial meltdown finished second-bottom, meaning relegation along with Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Former assistant boss Blackwell then took over the managerial reins from club legend Eddie Gray in the summer and the former Sheffield United no 2 was tasked with a major rebuild.

The opening day of the new campaign then presented a home clash against a Derby side that had only survived relegation to the third tier by the skin of their teeth the previous season under boss George Burley.

Following major changes at boardroom level, the Rams would then finish the following season in the Championship’s play-offs.

But a new-look Leeds side condemned Derby to defeat on the opening day of the season thanks to a gem of a strike from Richardson with 18 minutes left.

The Whites lined up with a side that consisted of Richardson along with Neil Sullivan, Gary Kelly, Michael Duberry, Matt Kilgallon, Paul Butler, Danny Pugh, Jermaine Wright, Simon Walton, Julian Joachim and Michael Ricketts.

Scott Carson, club legend Lucas Radebe, Stephen Crainey, Steve Guppy and Brian Deane made up the bench.

Leeds squandered a golden opportunity to go ahead in the opening exchanges when Joachim was sent through one on one but could only slide his effort wide of the post.

Joachim got in behind the Rams defence again after the break but this time from a tighter angle and saw his shot saved by Derby keeper Lee Camp. As Blackwell looked for Leeds to make the breakthrough, Radebe and then Deane were both brought on from the bench for Walton and Ricketts respectively.

And in the 72nd minute, Radebe played a vital part in starting the move that led to Richardson netting the only goal of the game.

The ‘Chief’ produced a strong challenge near the centre circle and Leeds then worked the ball out wide to Richardson on the right flank.

The 21-year-old Academy graduate picked up possession some 30 yards out but made his way to the edge of the box before turning inside and then unleashing a fine left-footed drive that sailed past Camp into the bottom left corner.

Derby were unable to respond and Leeds were off to the perfect start in the August sunshine, though not without making boss Blackwell sweat.

“I think it was important because the side put together is brand new and the understanding and confidence can only come from winning games,” said the Whites boss.

“It was a crucial win and that will give the lads the belief and more confidence but I’m thoroughly delighted.

“We looked rusty but we showed some determination.

“We may have finished the game off earlier and I told the strikers they had better finish off games this season so I don’t have heart-attacks.”

