Another Leeds United goal fest would be in tradition as Whites head to Everton

The net bulged six times in Wednesday night’s clash at Aston Villa and the Whites have another away assignment this afternoon against Everton at Goodison Park.

Twenty three years ago, eight goals were fired in during the corresponding fixture of October 2009 in which a late Everton equaliser from David Weir meant a Michael Bridges brace only proved enough for a 4-4 draw.

Everton will be looking to avoid a fifth-consecutive league loss in today’s 3pm kick-off on Merseyside.

IN FRONT: A towering Jonathan Woodgate puts Leeds United 4-3 up and ahead for the first time at Everton only to pegged back for a 4-4 draw back in October 1999.

Back in 2009, David O’Leary’s Whites headed for Goodison looking to record a remarkable 11th-straight win in league and cup.

But Everton went ahead in just the fourth minute as John Collins played in Kevin Campbell, who made his way into the Whites box before unleashing a superb finish into the top-right corner past a full-stretch Nigel Martyn.

But David O’Leary’s Whites drew level 11 minutes later as Michael Bridges prodded home from close range after latching on to Harry Kewell’s low cross-cum-shot across the box.

The goal came after fine work from Stephen McPhail in midfield and Lee Bowyer’s endeavour to switch the ball to Kewell on the opposite side of the pitch.

Leeds, though, were undone by another neat through ball in the 28th minute as this time Don Hutchison played in Campbell centrally and the Toffees striker made no mistake in lifting a neat finish over the onrushing Martyn.

Back came Leeds – and in stunning fashion – as Kewell equalised with an audacious lob from 30 yards out on the left flank. The ball totally deceiving keeper Paul Gerrard and sailing over his head and into the back of the net.

But the first-half scoring was still not complete and Everton took the lead for a third time just two minutes later, Hutchison scrambling home a low finish after Campbell’s flicked header caused chaos in the box

Nick Barmby looked to pick up the pieces, and while Lucas Radebe intervened with a clearing header, the ball only fell to Hutchison, who slid home a finish from eight yards out.

This time the Toffees held on to their lead a little longer and took their 3-2 advantage into the break, but Leeds again hit back to level for a third time in the 67th minute as Bridges struck in style.

Having been on the pitch for less than a minute, substitute Darren Huckerby’s attempted pass across the pitch was seized upon by Bridges, whose touch saw the ball loop into the air on the edge of the box.

The flight of the ball was crying out for a volley and Bridges produced exactly that – and a superb one which sailed over Gerrard into the top left corner.

The goal came after Leeds had gone mighty close to levelling earlier as Kewell cut in from the right and beat several men before unleashing a fine dipping shot which whizzed just wide of the left-hand post.

After Bridges had brilliantly levelled, Ian Harte then went close to putting the Whites in front as his thumping free-kick from the edge of the box was tipped over the bar by Toffees custodian Gerrard.

But the danger was far from averted and Leeds went ahead for the first time with 18 minutes left as Harte’s corner was met by Jonathan Woodgate, whose fierce header from the penalty spot flew in off the underside of the bar.

United were finally in front and heading for victory – but Everton had other ideas and netted the game’s eighth goal with 90 minutes on the clock.

A David Unsworth free-kick on the left flank presented a potential opening and was met by David Weir, whose header beat Martyn, who had come off his line in an attempt to clear.

Leeds had scored four in a bid for an 11th-straight victory – yet this time had still not won.