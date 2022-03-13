A reminder of just where Leeds United have come from against Norwich City

But just 12 and a half years ago the Whites were beating the Canaries to bag a victory that ultimately proved crucial in finally ending three years in English football’s third tier.

The Whites were in their third consecutive season in League One and the last two had ended in heartache via defeat in the play-offs.

But the Whites got it right at the third time of asking under boss Simon Grayson, whose side left it late to defeat the eventual champions via a dramatic late Jermaine Beckford winner at Elland Road on Monday October 19, 2009.

THE LAST LAUGH: Jermaine Beckford, centre, who had earlier been denied by a fine save from Fraser Forster, right, finally beats the Norwich City 'keeper to net a dramatic winner that sent Leeds United top of League One back in October 2009. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Norwich went extremely close to taking the lead in the very early exchanges as Shane Higgs made a mess of trying to save a volley from Darel Russell.

The ball bounced off the ’keeper and was heading into the net... only for Higgs to quickly recover and parry the ball clear.

Instead, United drew first blood and went ahead in the 15th minute when an inswinging corner from Robert Snodgrass was headed home by Bradley Johnson, beating Fraser Forster in the Canaries goal.

It was only October 19 but Johnson was already netting his sixth goal of the season, the midfielder attacking the delivery at the far post and outjumping the Norwich defence and particularly the static Jon Otsemobor to convert from close range.

Whites boss Grayson punched the air in delight, but Leeds then lost Higgs to injury two minutes later, the ’keeper having to be replaced by Casper Ankergren.

Norwich turned the screw in search of an equaliser – and they found one seven minutes before the break as Simon Lappin’s cross from the right flank cut right through the Whites box and was converted by Grant Holt via a sliding finish at the far post.

Holt’s 10th goal of the season ensured the scores were level at the interval, but Leeds then squandered a fine chance to go back in front in the second half after Max Gradel played in Jermaine Beckford.

The striker worked his way past the Canaries back line and was bearing down on ’keeper Forster, but the Norwich custodian produced a fine save to prevent Beckford’s shot finding the left-hand corner of the visitors’ net.

But it was a huge error from Forster which ultimately paved the way for Leeds and Beckford to bag a dramatic winning goal with 90 minutes on the clock.

The keeper’s attempts to produce a booted clearance with space and time in his own area went horribly wrong as his low kick was seized upon by Beckford some 35 yards out as the Canaries defence all had their backs to goal.

The Whites striker immediately took control of the ball and took a few touches to take him to the edge of the Norwich box before producing a deft finish over the onrushing Forster to send the delighted Elland Road faithful wild.

The forward slid his way towards an ecstatic Kop on his knees as he looked towards the skies, and a few fans made their way onto the outskirts of the pitch to join in with the wild celebrations of the ecstatic Whites players.

Forster, meanwhile, sat on the ground looking disillusioned, while Canaries boss Paul Lambert had his head in his hands as he turned to face the stands.

Norwich tried to conjure up one final twist in the tale but a high punt into the area from Lappin was safely gathered by Ankergren and the full-time whistle was blown seconds later with Ankergren still smothering the ball on the floor.

United were back on top – and, in the long run, finally heading onwards and upwards out of League One...behind Norwich, who recovered from their Elland Road reverse to storm to promotion as champions in front of runners-up Leeds.