Northern Superchargers set record run total in Headingley triumph

Dane Vilas of Northern Superchargers batting during The Hundred match against Manchester Originals. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The hosts hit 200, eclipsing the previous best of 184 by Birmingham Phoenix, as they cashed in on an appalling bowling and fielding display by Originals to claim the win.

Originals’ qualification chances are all-but over after falling an enormous 70 runs short of the target.

Superchargers’ record-breaking innings started with 20 from their first 10 balls before Chris Lynn teed off against Steven Finn. The Australian launched two massive sixes before perishing for 15 attempting a third as Calvin Harrison claimed a brilliant catch on the boundary rope.

Lockie Ferguson clocked up 95mph and claimed a wicket with his first ball, with Tom Kohler-Cadmore on his way for 21 as the Superchargers reached 44-2 at the end of the powerplay.

Finn had David Willey caught behind for 14 and Superchargers were 80-3 when Jordan Thompson brought up the halfway mark with a six.

Thompson continued at pace, smashing 16 from Ferguson’s second set of five and putting on 51 with Dane Vilas before departing to Colin Ackermann for 27. Vilas anchored the innings with 36 but he had the best position to watch on as Simpson provided the firepower, blasting 71 from just 28 balls including 29 from Finn’s final five.

The late-order carnage saw the partnership reach 90 from 36 before Brydon Carse hit his only ball for four to bring up 200.

The Originals chase began as expected with Phil Salt and Joe Clarke attacking every ball, but when both openers departed inside the powerplay the visitors’ slim hopes went with them.

Earlier, Lizelle Lee fired Manchester to an eight-wicket win to dent Superchargers’ hopes of reaching the women’s final.

The Originals’ opener hit a rapid 68 to help the visitors ease to their target of 127 with 14 balls to spare, after captain Kate Cross starred by taking three wickets.

Lee’s innings meant a superb unbeaten 75 from compatriot Laura Wolvaardt - who singlehandedly helped Superchargers post a competitive total - was in vain.

Superchargers are second in the table with one match to play, level on points with Trent Rockets and Oval Invincibles who now have a game in hand.

Lee led the way as the Originals set a blistering pace in the powerplay, smashing 11 boundaries to reach 50 without loss after 25 balls.

Emma Lamb fell shortly after for 10, well caught by Wolvaardt off Linsey Smith, but Lee continued in imperious fashion.

The South African reached 52 from 27 balls, before smashing the first six of the match, and alongside compatriot Mignon du Preez reduced the target to 40 from 50 balls.

Superchargers made the key breakthrough with 29 balls remaining as Lee was caught on the boundary by Wolvaardt off Kalea Moore, falling for 68 from 40 balls featuring 13 fours and one six - with the Originals needing 25 from 29 deliveries.

But Du Preez took up the baton, hitting ball 77 for six to ease any nerves as she finished on 24 to see the Originals home.

Having won the toss, Originals captain Cross led the charge with the ball - taking three wickets as Superchargers posted the lowest powerplay score of the women’s Hundred of 16 for four.

Cross had Lauren Winfield-Hill caught behind off the third ball before Hannah Jones grabbed the key wicket of the tournament’s top-scorer Jemimah Rodrigues, brilliantly stumped by Elllie Threlkeld for seven.

The Originals skipper returned to bowl a 10-ball set, dismissing Alice Davidson-Richards and Bess Heath without conceding a single run to leave Superchargers 16 for four.

Three successive boundaries arrested the slump as Wolvaardt and Sterre Kalis set about rebuilding patiently, nudging the hosts’ total past 50 from 55 balls.

Kalis was run out for 19, ending a useful 38-run stand, but Superchargers finished strongly by taking 72 runs off the remaining 31 balls.