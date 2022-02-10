Northern Superchargers in safe hands with James Foster

England wicketkeeping coach James Foster. Picture: PA.

He replaces Darren Lehmann, who resigned last month after only one season in charge of The Hundred franchise following a fifth-placed finish in 2021.

The hiring of Foster makes him the first English coach of any of the eight men’s teams involved in the competition with the seven other posts held by overseas coaches.

“I’m delighted to be joining the Northern Superchargers and working with the team this season,” he said.

“I loved watching The Hundred last year and seeing so many kids and families enjoying it, and I am really looking forward to meet up with the group and getting started.

“It’s a huge privilege and I’m thrilled to be working with an exciting group of players and hopefully we can excite the supporters with the style of cricket we play.”

Foster, 41, made 18 appearances for his country and spent close to two decades with Essex before he retired in 2018.

He has since transitioned into coaching and was part of England’s staff on their recent Ashes tour and is currently head coach of Pakistan Super League outfit Peshawar Zalmi.

Northern Superchargers general manager Andy Dawson is pleased to bring someone in who has worked all around the world with Foster having coaching stints in franchise leagues in Australia, India, Abu Dhabi and Bangladesh. Dawson added: “James has a vast amount of experience working with high-profile coaches from around the world and we’re thrilled to appoint someone of his calibre.

“He embraces the culture and environment we want to create at Superchargers, and we’re sure he will help us create sustainable success on and off the field.

Emma Lamb has been named in England’s squad for the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

The 24-year-old all-rounder, who made her one-day international debut during this year’s Ashes series, has been included in a 15-strong squad for the tournament which starts in March.

Heather Knight will captain the team as England look to retain the trophy they won on home soil in 2017.

Sarah Glenn and batter Maia Bouchier have not been named in the squad. With England having spent extended periods in bubbles during the past year, players and staff could decide whether they wanted to opt in for the tournament, and Glenn chose not to.

The Yorkshire duo of Katherine Brunt and Lauren Winfield-Hill have also been selected.