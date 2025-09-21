Northern Athletics Road Relay Championships 2025 medal winners

Leeds City womens winning team

On a day when the rain never relented and the wind swept across Leigh Sports Village, Leeds City athletes rose to the challenge with courage and unity. Despite the extremely tough and wet conditions, every runner in yellow and blue showed true club spirit, making this a day to remember for all involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Athletics Senior Women – Unmatched Dominance

Leeds City’s Senior Women continue to set the gold standard for distance running in the North of England - and beyond. Their performance at Leigh Sports Village was nothing short of commanding, as they once again proved themselves untouchable at regional level. Every leg was run with class, underlining why this group are reigning National Cross Country Champions.

Under 13 Boys – Northern Champions!

Winning U13 Boys team

Leeds City’s Under 13 Boys made history by winning the Northern title for the first time in over 20 years, clocking a superb 31:28. William Reynolds set the team up brilliantly on the opening leg, handing over in 6th place with a time of 10:25. Roman Morriss then produced a storming run, clocking 10:21 to move Leeds City into the lead, before S Coffey-Wills anchored the team home with a strong 10:41 to secure a famous victory in the worst of the weather.

Other Leeds City U13 Boys teams also performed admirably:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Leeds City AC ‘B’ – 19th place (34:31): Theo Hodgkinson (11:11), Evan Holmes (11:52), Brody Griffiths (11:27)

- Leeds City AC ‘C’ – 32nd place (36:34): Thomas Kemp (11:58), Lewis Buchan (12:02), Gabriel Timothy (12:33)

- Leeds City AC ‘D’ – incomplete team: Zac Lumsden (12:06)

Senior Men – Silver Medalists and Ready for a Big Season Ahead

The Senior Men’s A team delivered a strong performance to secure 2nd place in a time of 1:53:47, finishing just behind a powerful Salford squad. Joe Sagar got the team off to a solid start, handing over in 6th with a time of 18:47. Jason Hall moved the team up to 3rd (19:29), before John Beattie (18:50), Mark Bostock (19:07), Ed Bovingdon (18:56), and Richard Allen (18:35) each produced determined runs to bring the team home in silver medal position. With such depth and quality on display, the upcoming autumn and winter campaign promises to be fiercely competitive for the Leeds City senior men, who will be aiming to challenge for top honours at every opportunity.

Other Leeds City Senior Men’s teams:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Leeds City AC ‘B’ – 45th place (1:58:00): W Indelbu (19:39), Angus Cole (19:36), Gavyn Chalmers (18:53), Leon Wheeler (19:43), Toby Antcliff (19:59), Sean Flanagan (20:07)

- Leeds City AC ‘C’ – 46th place (2:01:51): Harry Butler (19:57), Mohamed Abshir (20:19), Ben Gillham (20:50), J Woodcockshaw (19:57), Michael Salter (20:37), Matthew Grieve (20:09)

- Leeds City AC ‘D’ – 47th place (2:07:10): Eddie Garner (20:31), William Tighe (19:45), Jonathan Stewart (21:04), Abdu Ahmed (21:20), Jack Allison (22:06), Joseph Dakkak (22:22)

- Leeds City AC ‘E’ – 48th place (2:24:48): Alan Buckley (21:47), Myles Holdsworth (31:12), Andrei Conciu (23:03), Toby Loveday (23:23), Cian Mcdonald (23:22), Simon Deakin (22:00)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under 17 Boys – National Calibre Performances and a Huge Step Forward

The Under 17 Boys produced one of the standout performances of the day, finishing a superb 4th in a fiercely competitive field with a time of 28:01. Yaried Alem, a true national-class athlete, set the tone with a powerful opening leg of 9:10, keeping Leeds City firmly in contention. Jake Norris then delivered a sensational run, clocking an outstanding 9:07 to move the team into the lead and underlining his status as one of the country’s brightest young talents. On the final leg, Alexander Smith showed just how far he has come this season, running 9:42 and holding his own against some of the best in the North. Alexander’s progression from a competent Yorkshire standard athlete to a key member of this high-performing team is a testament to his hard work and determination. This was a performance full of quality and promise, and the whole squad can be proud of how they represented the club on such a big stage.

Under 13 Girls – Strong Team Performance

The Under 13 Girls team put in a determined effort to finish 21st overall in a time of 39:28. Nya Williams got the team off to a solid start with an 11:42 opening leg, followed by Amalie Merriman (13:58) and Emily Kenworthy (13:46), who both battled through the challenging conditions to bring the team home. Their teamwork and resilience were clear to see.

Under 15 Girls – Impressive Team Effort

The Under 15 Girls A team finished 12th overall in a time of 34:39. Evelyn Hodgkinson ran a strong opening leg, handing over in 16th position with a time of 11:20. Isabelle Hall moved the team up to 13th with her 11:33 split, and Ellie Keeler completed the final leg in 11:45, bringing the team home in 12th place after a consistent and committed team effort.

Other Leeds City U15 Girls teams:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Leeds City AC ‘B’ – 42nd place (26:39, incomplete team): Astrid Gamesby (12:41), Annabel Clements (13:57)

Under 15 Boys – Top 12 Finish

The Under 15 Boys A team produced a strong performance to finish 12th overall in a time of 31:16. Caleb Emmett ran a confident first leg, handing over in 11th place with a time of 9:54. Ben Bedford kept the team in contention with a 10:50 split, and Tyler Griffiths brought the team home in 12th after a determined final leg of 10:30.

Other Leeds City U15 Boys teams:

- Leeds City AC ‘B’ – 24th place (33:09): Travis Inglis (11:03), Callum Holmes (10:41), Woody Beaumont (11:24)

Under 17 Women – Committed Team Display

The Under 17 Women’s A team finished 23rd overall in a time of 37:55. Sophia Hidayat got the team underway with a determined opening leg of 12:14, handing over in 24th position. Harriet Williams maintained the team’s momentum with a 13:10 split, and Talitha Hodgkinson brought the team home in 12:31, moving up to 23rd place. All three athletes showed great commitment and teamwork, representing the club with pride.