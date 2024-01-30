Leeds students aiming to retain national rowing title

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

NJIRC kicks off in Leeds on February 23, with around 1,000 young people expected to turn out, before London hosts 2,000 competitors on March 1.

Clubs and schools from across the country head to either London or Leeds to compete in the world’s leading inclusive and accessible indoor rowing competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the hugely successful introduction of NJIRC in Leeds last year, accompanying the original NJIRC event in London, LYR will again host the event across both locations, with the John Charles Centre for Sport hosting the Leeds event.

Last year, six of the overall NJIRC national champions came from Leeds.

Following on from starring at the inaugural Leeds edition of NJIRC last year, students from The GORSE Boat Club, the rowing programme at Elliott Hudson College, will be aiming to repeat success.

And 2023 saw the inaugural running of the Henley Royal Regatta Charitable Trust Sprint Relay event, with teams of four racing 2112m, the length of the Henley Regatta course. The Gorse Boat Club (Girls) were crowned national champions in the relay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NJIRC, widely regarded as the most inclusive and accessible indoor rowing event in the world will see medals awarded at both London and Leeds venues before an overall winner is announced for each category once both events have been completed.

Racing will take place for all age groups from Year 7 to Year 13, with individual and relay events, including for young people with special educational needs or a disability. Last year’s event saw over 150 young people with special educational needs or a disability (SEND) enter.

Originating in London, LYR’s flagship school rowing programme, Active Row, is now delivered across the country throughout Yorkshire, Kent, Nottingham and London.

Active Row combines both indoor and on-water rowing, with a firm focus on improving equality, inclusivity and diversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A study which assessed a four-year period of Active Row London found that the programme provides a significant boost to the mental and physical health of participants, whilst generating more than £17million of social benefits annually.

Matt Rostron, LYR CEO, said: “Since 2007, NJIRC has provided young people the opportunity to take part in an inclusive and accessible event where everybody is welcome, regardless of skill, experience or background.

“We are forever grateful for the support from our key partners including Henley Royal Regatta Charity Trust (HRRCT) and British Rowing who have supported with the running the events over the years, as part of the commitment from both organisations to make rowing as inclusive and accessible as possible.”