Leeds fighter in Hall of Fame

Scott McHugh has been added to bareknuckle boxing’s Hall of Fame ahead of next weekend’s world-title fight.

The 31-year-old from Leeds takes his place among the hardest of the hard men after winning six of his last seven fights and capturing the British championship.

His career comes full circle when he meets Scotland’s Tony Lafferty for the vacant world bantamweight championship at the Indigo at O2 Arena on Saturday, January 27.

The fight is a rematch of McHugh’s debut, at the same venue back in September, 2018.

Lafferty was already establishing a name in the sport having just lost a fight-of-the-year contender and McHugh said: “Not many people would have taken that on their debut.

“But it didn’t bother me. I just said: ‘I will take it’ and I went in there and fought. I didn’t know what to expect and afterwards I thought: ‘I might take this seriously and see how far I can do.’ I’ve ended up fighting for the world title.”

McHugh gets his shot after winning six of his last seven fights. Scalps include ex pro gloved boxer Carlos Guerra and Sean George, who is also in the Hall of Fame.

“I was always a fan of BKB,” said McHugh. “I used to look up to people like Sean and Jimmy Sweeney and now I’m in the Hall of Fame alongside them.”

McHugh says he is a very different fighter to the brawler who slugged with Lafferty for three rounds in their first fight.

“I just used to get in there and brawl,” he said. “I don’t have that style anymore.

“I have been at a pro boxing gym, sparring elite pro boxers. I’ve got a completely different style now, but I can still stand and bang when I want to.”

McHugh has barely taken a punch in his last two fights, out boxing puncher Aaron McCallum for the British bantamweight title and then taking apart Aaron Sinclair in five rounds.

McHugh hints he wants to trade punches with Lafferty next weekend.

“I’m ready to stand and trade with him for seven rounds,” said McHugh. “I think I will be too big and strong for him.