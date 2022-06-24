On Thursday evening, the NIHL National Owners Group revealed key dates for the 2022-23 campaign.

These included the regular season starting on the weekend of September 17-18 and finishing on April 1-2.

The post-season play-offs, which this season will return to a straight knockout format instead of the group phase favoured last time out, will begin on April 8-9 culminating in the traditional Playoff Final Four Weekend at Coventry’s SkyDome Arena on April 15-16.

Leeds Knights and Sheffield Steeldogs will further their rivalry when they lock horns in a new three-way Yorkshire pre-season tournamnent involving new rivals, Hull Seahawks. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

It’s believed the full NIHL National fixture schedule could be released as early as July 1.

But before the first competitive puck drops in just 12 weeks’ time, Knights’ head coach Aldridge will have an opportunity to test-run his roster in a three-way Yorkshire tournament.

All three teams will play each other home and away and it’s understood that there will be some kind of silverware up for grabs in an event which could become an annual curtain-raiser.

The Knights will see their first slice of action at Ice Sheffield against the Steeldogs on Friday, September 2, before playing host to the Seahawks - coached by former Leeds centre Matty Davies - the following night at Elland Road.

Leeds Knights' head coach, Ryan Aldridge Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Sunday will see the Seahawks stage their first-ever home game when they play host to the Steeldogs, with Greg Wood’s team hitting the road again on Friday, September 9 when they visit the Knights.

Leeds then visit Hull 24 hours later before the tournament is brought to a close in South Yorkshire on Sunday, September 11 between the Steeldogs and the Seahawks.

Knights’ owner Steve Nell said the owners’ group were pleased with developments ahead of next season, one he expects to be even more competitive than 2021-22.

“As a group of owners we are happy with how things are coming together ahead of next season,” said Nell. “We’re convinced it’s going to be competitive through all 11 teams - I really don’t think there’ll be much to choose between anyone.

Leeds Knights centre Matty Davies will return to Elland Road Ice Arena with new team Hull Seahawks on Sunday, September 3. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“And with the pre-season tournament, I think that will provide an ideal opportunity for us to build up some early rivalry between the three of us.

“We enjoyed that with Sheffield last season, against who we had some great games and throwing a new team from Hull into the mix will only serve to make it even better for fans.”

Key dates – September 2: Sheffield Steeldogs v Leeds Knights

3: Leeds Knights v Hull Seahawks

4: Hull Seahawks v Sheffield Steeldogs

9: Leeds Knights v Sheffield Steeldogs

10: Hull Seahawks v Leeds Knights

11: Sheffield Steeldogs v Hull Seahawks

17: Regular season starts

April - 2: Regular season ends

8-9: Play-off quarter-finals