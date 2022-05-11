Here are the thoughts of some former team-mates and players on how highly they rate him.

Aaron Nell: (played for Aldridge at Swindon, now Wildcats coach): “Ryan’s coached me more than any other coach and when you become a coach you take things from all the coaches who you have played for and so I’ve taken a lot from Ryan.

Matthew Davies (left) Aaron Nell and Kieran Brown

“He did a great job in Swindon, he really helped build the club up to where it is now and put in a lot of hard yards to do that. He wears his heart on his sleeve and he has a lot of passion for the game. Everybody could see he was good fit for Leeds when he went there and he just wants to push them on to keep improving.”

Matty Davies: (played alongside Aldridge at Swindon in 2008-09 and for him at Leeds Knights last season): “I’ve known Ryan a long, long time. I played with him years ago at Swindon but we’ve kept in touch at some level ever since. Then when he came in at Leeds it was great.

“We had a lot of stuff in common and we just see the game in a similar way. He might have leant on me a little bit, I definitely leant on him a lot at Leeds and I thank Ryan for what he did for me. Ryan loves the game more than anyone I know, he absolutely lives for it and just to see that again at Leeds was brilliant.”

Leeds Knights have secured Ryan Aldridge as head coach on a two-year deal. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Kieran Brown: (Leeds Knights forward): “Since he came in, Ryan’s really been pushing for me to be an all-round player and my defensive game has come on. I feel like a better, all-round player, probably because of playing in all of the different roles.