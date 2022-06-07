The Panthers will hold all the cards when it comes to where Hazeldine ices next season, the 18-year-old having enjoyed a standout debut senior campaign for Leeds Knights in 2021-22.

His performances were enough to earn himself a two-way deal with the Panthers and while there is every chance Hazeldine will continue to play the majority of his hockey in Leeds next season, that will essentially only be when the Panthers allow.

Archie Hazeldine - pictured in action for Leeds Knights last season - will be on a two-way with the Elite League's Nottingham Panthers next season. Picture courtesy of Kat Medcroft/Swindon Wildcats.

Former Fort Wayne Komets coach Graham - appointed last month by new CEO Omar Pacha - said in an interview with the Panthers’ in-house podcast: “We want to carry seven defenceman and Archie is going to be one of those guys who moves up and down throughout the year.

“He’s very excited to be part of the programme and we’re going to spend time working with him and developing him. But there are going to be times when he is in our line-up and times when he’ll be somewhere else.”

That ‘somewhere else’ - to the relief of Knights fans - will be at Elland Road but the fact the Panthers will call the shots on where Hazeldine ices will no doubt have an impact on the recruitment plans of Leeds head coach, Ryan Aldridge.

BRIGHT FUTURE: Archie Hazeldine will split his time between Leeds Knights and Nottingham Panthers next season Picture: Bruce Rollinson

He already has defensive options in his line-up, however, with Lewis Baldwin - signed back to play as a forward for 2022-23 - able to drop back if required.

As he quickly tried to get up to speed with the Elite League, Graham admitted he was grateful to Pacha for brokering the deal over GB Under-18 international Hazeldine.

“This was a great thing for him to put in front of me because I wouldn’t have thought about it as I’m still learning about the league - the fact of signing a guy to a two-way and having an extra horse in the stable at the back end,” he added.