The 32-year-old defenceman joins a roster that has already added goaltender Sam Gospel and forwards Kieran Brown and Lewis Baldwin to it, with Aldridge himself committing to a two-year deal earlier this month.

Despite suffering with injury and some unexpected work commitments, Zajac still made 46 appearances for the Knights last season, a campaign which saw them finish fourth in the regular season standings and Autumn Cup runners-up.

The post-season may have proved disappointing with the Knights losing all six group games, but Zajac is convinced he is sticking with a team that is only going to get better.

Sam Zajac (left) is back for a second season at Leeds Knights Picture courtesy of Kat Medcroft/Swindon Wildcats

“I’ve seen the direction it’s all heading, with the ownership and with Ryan agreeing to stay, it made it such an easy decision for me to come back,” said Zajac.

“There were some real ups and downs throughout the season, we showed we could compete every night, took points off every team and had some great results and performances.

“Playing as short as we did for as long as we did, took its toll in the end and you saw that in the play-offs. But after speaking to Aldy, he’s aware of the areas he wants to change that he believes can make us more competitive across the whole season.”

Aldridge said Zajac was one of the players he was most keen to sign back for next season.

Head coach Ryan Aldridge was keen to get defenceman Sam Zajac back with Leeds Knights for next season Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“He’s massive for us,” said Aldridge. “His experience, the type of player he is, the type of person he is – everything.