And, after weekend confirmation of his signing for hometown team the Hull Seahawks, he won’t have to wait too long to face off against former club Leeds Knights, either. His ‘new’ team - with Fisher’s former Knights’ team-mate, Matty Davies installed as player-coach - will play their historic first-ever game in Leeds on Saturday, September 3.

The return match - as part of a Yorkshire-wide pre-season tournament that also involves Sheffield Steeldogs - will take place in Hull on September 10.

Both games will bring back fond memories for Fisher, who posted nine points in 64 games.during the 2021-22 NIHL National campaign.

HEADING HOME: Jordan Fisher - pictured in action for Leeds Knights last season. Next season he will return to Elland Road Ice Arena as Hull Sehawks player Picture: James Hardisty

“I loved everything about playing in Leeds,” said Fisher.

“The owner Steve Nell made sure everything was spot on, the way it was run, everything.

“The fans were absolutely mental, too, and I mean that in the best way possible - the atmosphere they helped create made it a great place to play.

“It was a successful season, overall, better than I had expected and it was frustrating that we just missed out in the Autumn Cup against Swindon - looking back, we should have won that.