Jim Piper, Manchester: I did not expect to do a season’s wrap-up after seven consecutive defeats.

After a long, hard season that saw our Knights entertain ever-increasing crowds with fast, breakout, attacking hockey, reaching Coventry was just one step too far.

I’m not sure whether it was down to other teams having sussed out our gameplan or the Knights simply battling adversity for most of the season with illness and injury, thereby leaving us short-benched for a good part of the programme.

MEMORABLKE MOMENT: Leeds Knights face-off against Swindon Wildcats in the second leg of the Autumn Cup Final at Elland Road on December 23. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

What did not help was the senior sides in our two-way contracts calling players up at regular intervals, thus breaking line rhythms.

Having said all that, our boys never gave up and their efforts were well appreciated by crowds at ‘The Castle’.

Come play-off time, it became obvious that the three teams in our group all had experienced players who knew all about play-off hockey. The Knights went into it with the youngest squad in the league and not a great deal of experience and unfortunately it showed.

Normally at this time I would give my thoughts on who to re-sign and those to let go, purely from my perspective as a fan.

Leeds Knights made their fans proud during their first-ever season of competition. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

But I will not be doing this as I feel it would be disrespectful of a superb season-long effort by every single one player.

They all deserve plaudits and I for one would be happy to see them all back. We can be proud of our Knights and I for one will definitely be back next season.

Player of the season: Sam Gospel - just shades it from Kieran Brown

Favourite moment: Our first sell out in the cup final - best atmosphere for years.

Cole Shudra wins it for the Leeds Knights in the dying seconds against Sheffield Steeldogs in January Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Hopes/prediction for 2022-23: Good recruiting to replace those going to Hull, an import D-man – no reason why we cannot build on this year

Johnathan Greenwood, Halifax: A 15-goal thriller is exactly how you would expect Leeds Knights to finish the season – one last reminder of what they’ve been about all season.

The story of the play-offs will read six defeats from six with one solitary point but that doesn’t tell of a season’s entertainment.

The Sunday night defeat to Bees was the classic to-and-fro we’ve seen many times in which both sides led and could have won.

TOP PERFORMER: Goaltender Sam Gospel has been a standout performer for Leeds Knights this season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

A hat-trick from Joshua Smith being enough to see off Leeds despite a four-goal salvo from Kieran Brown.

The last home tie of the season on Friday versus Telford saw Leeds again suffer twice on the powerplay to trail 3-1 at the first intermission.

A goal early in the second from Ethan Hehir brought things within one but, once again, the Tigers displayed brilliant control in key areas to never really look in danger.

This is something that the Knights may wish to develop over the summer - for all the entertainment, management of the puck in tight moments has not been of a consistent level.

Such a display makes the Tigers my favourites to take the crown in Coventry this weekend. Good luck to all.

Player of the season: For consistency and value I just edge towards Kieran Brown

HIGHLIGHT REEL MOMENT: Kieran Brown celebrates scoring his second goal for Leeds Knights in the Autumn Cup Final against Swindon Wildcats, putting leeds ahead on aggregate. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Favourite moment: The power play goal that put the Knights 3-1 up - and ahead - in the home leg of the Autumn Cup final. Incredible atmosphere, truly memorable.

Hopes/predictions for 2022-23: 5th spot - with additions in the North and South meaning the possibility of a 12-team league, competition will ramp up even further. I expect there will also be a number of roster changes but hopefully added depth and retention of core lines will mean the build can continue.

Nick Jackson, Leeds: The end of the season has arrived. What do I do with my time now?

It was a great atmosphere on Friday night with a fantastic turn out. The lads played hard but it wasn’t to be against Telford. It was great to see all the fans stay behind and applaud the Knights for the final skate around.

The game on Sunday was a bit of a disappointment, it was a game we had to play but meant nothing to the outcome of the season. It was nice to see Ethan Hehir getting two goals this weekend and Trapans getting some time between the pipes.

We now look forward to the summer and next season. Who is going to re-sign for us? We know we’ve still got Gospel and Brown. Matty Davies is going to help resurrect Hull and we’ll miss him a lot, he’s been a fantastic player for us.

Player of the season: Archie Hazeldine. Brown and Gospel quite rightly get the plaudits, but Hazeldine was solid all season,

Favourite moment: Probably the Autumn Cup final – what an atmosphere and night that was.

Hopes/predictions for 2022-23: Pushing for the top three. There’s no reason why we shouldn’t.

Michael Prior, Leeds: So, that was the season that was. Although it didn’t end how we would have wanted, taking only one point in the playoffs overall, the Knights can look back on 2021/22 with their heads held high.

With injuries, Covid and a change in coach halfway throughout the season they managed to finish a very respectable fourth in the league going toe-to-toe with the more established teams and almost upsetting the status quo by running the Swindon Wildcats right to the final minute in the Autumn Cup Final.

While there are certain aspects of their game that need improvement, powerplays immediately spring to mind, Leeds can be extremely proud of their ice hockey team.

Off the ice, the crowds have been growing game on game as people come down initially out of curiosity or for something different and are immediately hooked (pun very much intended!)

It’s now got to the point where the Knights are getting more through the door week in, week out than some of the teams in the Elite League.

All this can only bode well for next season, with two star players signed up already.

The first job for Steve Nell will be getting more players to sign on the dotted line.

Player of the season: I’m going to go for a more ‘unsung hero’ in my opinion. Adam Barnes. With 28 goals and 44 assists Barnes took a lot of the pressure off Kieran Brown when Brandon Whistle left.

Favourite moment: Seeing the rink sold out before the Autumn Cup Final second leg – a real ‘goosebumps’ moment and certainly whetted the appetite for more.

Hopes/predictions for 2022-23: Build on what we’ve already achieved - maybe even try and knock on the door of the top three.

Adam Barnes has had an impressive year for Leeds Knights. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

STARTING POINT: Leeds Knights defencemen listen to head coach Dave Whistle ahead of the team's first-ever game - a pre-season challenge game at Swindon Wildcats.