The Knights go into what will be their final weekend of their inaugural season having seen their hopes of making the NIHL National Play-off Finals ended last time out with defeats to Telford Tigers and Bees IHC.

They face the same two teams this weekend, with Telford visiting Elland Road tonight before the Knights hit the road one last time to visit Slough.

As his side look for a first post-season win, head coach Aldridge thought last weekend’s performances were full of encouraging signs, despite both ending in a 5-4 defeat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Aldridge - head coach of Leeds Knights Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The return of two-way winger Gulliver, absent since towards the end of February having been called back up to the Elite League by parent club Manchester Storm, will be warmly welcomed.

The 22-year-old posted 22 points, including 10 goals, in 27 games before his return to the top tier under Ryan Finnerty and Aldridge believes the Knights will get a player coming back in full of confidence.

“Last weekend was the first time in a while where the players had a bit of jump in their step again,” said Aldridge.

“They looked hungry around the net and we hadn’t had that for about three or four weeks - we could easily have won both games, particularly against the Bees at ours.

Harry Gulliver is back in the Leeds Knights line-up for the first time since Febaruary 26, having been called back up by Elite League parent club Manhester Storm. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“Before that, for a while, I just think that they were so tired and worn out from playing short-benched for so long

“But this weekend we’ve got Harry (Gulliver) back and we might see another glimpse of the team that we were six or so weeks ago.

“Harry is the kind of guy that can come in and lift those around him.

“He’s a confidence guy and when Harry has got that confidence he is dangerous - he proved that when he was with us before.