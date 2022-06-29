The former GB Under-20 and Under-18 defenceman suffered an injury-riddled campaign, meaning he missed just under half of the Knights schedule.

In all, the 20-year-old played just 11 times once Aldridge took over as head coach in mid-season, from a total 35 games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BACK IN THE GAME: Leeds Knights defenceman Jordan Griffin is back at Elland Road for the 2022-23 season Picture: Andy Bourke/Podium Prints

A broken finger sustained in Aldridge’s first game behind the bench against the coach’s former club Basingstoke Bison in January saw Griffin ruled out until late March, the youngster returning shortly before the play-offs.

But, despite his limited ice time, a frustrated Griffin did enough to earn himself a new contract for the 2022-23 season, with Aldridge excited to see what the former Sheffield Steelers’ apprentice can produce during what all parties hope will be an injury-free campaign for him.

“He’s obviously a great kid and he’s a big part of our locker room,” said Aldridge. “I didn’t get to see him as much as I would have liked to last season but what I did see, I saw enough to know that I want him around.

“He’s young and I’ll hopefully get to work with him on a few things. He’s a talented hockey player and from what I was able to see of him last season, there are lots of positives to work with.”

Leeds Knights head coach Ryan Aldridge Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Griffin becomes the third defenceman announced by the Knights, with Lewis Baldwin and Cole Shudra signed primarily as forwards. With the Knights last week confirming that Bobby Streetly would not be returning, there will be at least two more first-choice ‘D’ to be announced before the team returns for pre-season training in August.

Aldridge’s options will also depend on how Nottingham Panthers opt to use 18-year-old Archie Hazeldine, the youngster signed on a two-way deal with the Knights but with his hometown Elite League club having first call on his services.

Aldridge is keen to get to work with Griffin on a regular basis, the intention being for all of his ‘D’ to have a positive impact at both ends of the ice.

“You’ve got to find a way of keeping a player like Jordan in your hockey team and I think he’s got a big year ahead of him,” added the head coach. “He knows that, too, he’s aware I didn’t see that much of him but I’m expecting big things from him and I’m excited and looking forward to working with him.

MIXING IT UP: Jordan Griffin (#44) drops the gloves during a home game against Raiders last season. Picture supplied by Leeds Knights IHC.

“I like my ‘D’ to be very active, I’m not going to be expecting him to be rushing the puck from end to end, but I definitely want him to be very active in the offensive zone and very active in our zone, taking time and space away early.”

Another plus-point for Aldridge was Griffin’s willingness to put his body on the line by dropping the gloves, despite his limited ice time during 2021-22.

“It shows a lot of character and he showed that three or four times for me once he came back from injury,” said Aldridge. “He stepped up on big players at big times when nobody else on the team was going to step up.