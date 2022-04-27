Leeds Knights appoint new managing director Warwick Andrews

Leeds Knights are already preparing for the new season.

Andrews has been working behind-the-scenes with owner Steve Nell for the past few months but will now take on a more formal role with the organisation, focussing primarily on building strong relationships with commercial partners in and around Leeds and securing sponsorship for the 2022-23 season.

He will also look to connect with local communities in and around the city to promote the sport and enhance the fast-growing fanbase even further.

“Hockey is still new to Leeds and the fans have been brilliant this year As the season has progressed,” said Andrews, a long-time hockey fan who has lived in Leeds for over 20 years. “We have had more and more interest from schools, local community groups and businesses wanting to have an association with the Knights, and experience match night at the rink.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Knights' new managing director, Warwick Andrews.

“I believe the potential is even greater and we want to establish ourselves as one of Leeds’ best sporting experiences for all.”

Andrews has spent a large part of his career as an advisor and sports consultant working in professional sport, including Olympic and Paralympic sport. Initially a sports scientist, he has also worked for national agencies in the sports industry before centreing on people development, leadership and business strategy in the sports industry.