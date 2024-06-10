How to avoid vaping fines in sporting destinations this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the hotly anticipated summer of sport just around the corner, many of us will be packing their bags ready to explore new cities as they enjoy an incredibly exciting event taking place around the globe.

From the Paris Olympics to the Euros in Germany, there are plenty of opportunities for Brits to enjoy once in a lifetime sporting events this year.

However, this summer, it’s vital that British sports fans get up to speed with any new regional laws before they travel, to avoid finding themselves banged up abroad. It’s not just the UK government, for example, which has announced new restrictions on the sale and purchase of vapes, other countries are also following suit with different laws and regulations in each. To help decipher the jargon, vape expert Markus Lindblad, from Haypp, has revealed all you need to know about vaping in some of the most popular destinations ahead of the ‘summer of sport’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paris Olympics - France

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The French parliament has voted unanimously to ban single-use e-cigarettes. The law still needs to go through government approval and backing by the EU. If both approve the bill, the government said it hopes the ban will be effective by September 2024. In accordance with regulations, smoking is not permitted at any Paris 2024 venues except in the designated areas provided. This rule applies to both cigarettes and vaping.

Euros - Germany

If you're travelling to Germany for the Euros 2024, be aware that vaping is strictly forbidden in all of the stadiums where the games are taking place. You could face ejection from the stadium as well as a fine if you are caught vaping inside the stadium.

Cricket World Cup - USA & Bangladesh

The men's world cup will be held in the USA, which has varying vaping laws depending on the state you’re visiting. For example, vaping is prohibited in restaurants in Florida but allowed in bars in some localities, such as Miami. Vaping fines vary from $50 up to $500 depending on the state.

However, the women's world cup will be held in Bangladesh where any vaping and smoking of e-cigarettes, with or without nicotine element, is prohibited, regardless of form and place. If found, the offender would be penalised Tk 5,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Athletics European Championships - Italy

Vapes are legal in Italy, both to purchase and to use. They are banned in enclosed spaces and Veneto and Sardinia are completely smoke-free. Violators face fines ranging from € 27.50 up to € 550.

Tour De France

While we’ve already covered France, the Tour De France actually begins in Rotterdam. As of 2023, disposable vapes with flavours are banned in the Netherlands. However, it is still possible to purchase tobacco and nicotine-free disposable vapes.

US Open - New York

Once again, the US Open will be held in New York City. As mentioned earlier, vaping laws differ from state to state. In New York, the law prohibits the use of e-cigarettes in all places where smoking is prohibited, including residential common areas, restaurants, sports arenas and workplaces.

If you’re travelling to any other country in search of sensation sport, the full list of countries that have banned disposable vapes are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, North Korea, Ethiopia, Gambia, India, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Laos, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mexico, Nicaragua, Norway, Oman, Panama, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Syria, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Uruguay, Vanuatu and Venezuela.